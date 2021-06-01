HIGGS: Benjamin Lincoln's two perspective of the falls in 1793

Benjamin Lincoln was one of the three commissioners nominated by President Washington to meet with the Native Americans of the Northwest. It appears that he was at Niagara in May and June of 1793. Let’s follow his journal.
“June 9. Dined with Mr. Hamilton at the Landing (Queenston). Towards evening we left his house and rode as far as the Falls, where we lodged, nine miles. There are a number of new settlements on the road and one small meeting house. The lands are generally covered with white oak, but they are neither strong nor well improved.”
“June 10. In the morning I went to view the Falls of Niagara, of which so much has been said. The appearance was far short of the ideas I had formed of them. It is said that the water falls one hundred and thirty seven feet perpendicularly. Had I not been called to give an opinion respecting the fall, I should not have judged that the water fell more than forty or fifty feet. The fact as to the magnitude of the fall, I cannot doubt as that has been accurately taken mathematically. “
“After breakfast we pursued our journey towards Buffalo Creek, a few miles up which lives a number of the Seneca tribe. W e found our route a bad road, the lands flat and a great proportion of the timber, white oak. Near Lake Erie we found both better. The land generally, for the distance of fifteen or twenty miles is about seven feet above the waters, between the Falls and Lake Erie, at this dry season of the year; sometimes the water must be much nearer the surface of the earth. On finding we could not cross on the ferry, we lodged about three miles below the ferry. “
“June 15. Col. Pickering , Mr. Dean and myself crossed the river and went to Fort Slauser, eight miles above Queenstown, on the opposite side of the river and just above the Falls. At this place the goods, after being taken across land from what is called the Landing, were reshipped and carried into Lake Erie, and thence on to Detroit. Since this side is in the limits of the United States, the British have made a way on the west side of the communication between the lakes. All goods must be carried by the Falls ten miles on one side and eight o the other. (U.S.).At Fort Slauser we found Mr. Stedman, whose attention and friendship were such as could not fail to make our stay with him very agreeable.
We went towards evening to visit the Falls on the east side; we had seen them before on the west. Here we could approach them on the same level with the water when it rolled over the tops of the rocks. In this situation the fall appeared greater to me than when I viewed it on the opposite side; for there I was on an eminence nearly one hundred feet above the level of the water. When on the east side, in looking down the bank on which I stood, the distance magnified exceedingly. I cannot account for the deception when observing the Falls, unless it springs from their length, or from viewing them through a cloud; which we always do; for the vapors constantly ascend and has the appearance of a cloud at the distance of many miles. The water falls fifty-seven feet in the distance of one mile before it falls perpendicularly. It is generally believed here, that the Falls were six miles lower down than what they are now and that the change has been produced by the constant operation of the water. This idea led me to examine, as well as I could, the banks of the river on side and the other; but did not discover any marks of the operation of water on the rocks. I therefore could not adopt fully the opinion; and I cannot now avoid doubting the truth of the observation, unless I sacrifice my reason to wild and uncertain conjecture….”
We returned toward evening to the house of our friend Mr. Stedman …. In conversation with Mr. Stedman who lives just on the bank of the river, respecting his keeping geese and ducks so near the Falls, down which they are liable to be carried with the rapid current, he said they had discovered a method which prevented them from swimming far from the shore or remaining long in the water at any time, by picking off from the breast all the feathers and down, a place about the circumference of a dollar. “
“June 26. We left our lodgings at Governor Simcoe’s … We arrived in the evening at the Landing and traveled to Chippewa, ten miles; here we waited until our baggage could be forwarded. On my way to this place I again visited the Falls. I went down to what is called Table Rock, nearly on a level with the water, where it falls in its greatest degree.
It did not appear to me, notwithstanding the advantageous situation in which I placed myself that the water fell so much as fifty feet; the appearance was very like, as to distance, the water falling from a very high three-story house. A gentleman with me, who had rode four hundred miles to see the Falls, was very much of the same opinion. As I observed before, there is a constant vapor ascending, caused by the violent agitation of the water. Through this, when the sun shines, you discover the rainbow. The water falls with such weight into deep water that there is very little current on the surface of the water near the Falls not so great as to prevent your passing with a canoe across the river.
