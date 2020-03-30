HIGGS: Back to the LaSalle Arterial this week

"The LaSalle Expressway (also known as the LaSalle Arterial) is a 2.62-mile limited-access highway in Niagara County, says Wikipedia. "... The LaSalle Expressway is part of state Route 951A (NY 951A), an unsigned reference route; the other, 0.42-mile portion is located along Niagara Street between the Rainbow Bridge and Fifth Street in downtown Niagara Falls. Most of this portion, which is not connected to the LaSalle Expressway, is also part of the signed NY 384.”
This area of the LaSalle Arterial was occupied by rental apartments as the Angela Barch Apartment House was next at 318 with tenants Rita Villagomez in Apt. #1, Ruth Johnson in Apt. #3 and Pearl Malloy in Apt. #4. #2 was vacant. These ladies all appeared to be retired and widows. Next was Sam’s New and Used Furniture in the building’s main floor with Sam Pirinelli as the owner operator with several apartments in the upper levels. The “Pirinelli Apartments” were occupied by Howard Vickie, Jeff Greenhalgh, Mrs. Ollie Gilbert, widow of Robert in Apt. #3 and Leo Withers in Apt. #4. Virginia Bennett occupied Apt. #5 and Thomas Hoey was in Apt. #6. Virginia Mortineau was employed as a waitress at the Cozy Corner Restaurant and lived in Apt. #7 next to Tina Roche, also a waitress at the Cozy Corner. Now, you know I just had to find this place where these two worked. It was at 2715 Pine Ave. and operated by Joseph Matiga.
The Harmony Lounge & Tavern was next at 320 LaSalle Arterial and was a popular place owned by Jack Machanian and was next to the Press Box Restaurant and Bar. Mrs. Mary Meyo and Mrs. Florence Acotto ran this place, a well-known and popular place for many years. I was a good customer here as I went with friends most Sundays for dinner. This was later than 1976 and Mrs. Meyo was not there at that time but Florence reigned supreme in the kitchen. No one waited on you – you went to the kitchen and told her what you wanted. The salads were famous and really good. I have the recipe somewhere and should get it out and try to duplicate Florence but I know in advance it will NOT be the same.
There was a fire in her apartment upstairs later as her dog knocked over a candle in front of her homemade altar and she had to move. I sort of lost track of her then but I found out she was moving to an apartment and had lost most of her furnishings, and I gave her my mother’s bedroom.
Next to the Press Box at 326 was the Tops Restaurant owned and operated by Edward Michaels. His son David lived in the upper apartment. Eddy, as he was known, was not a serious restaurateur but pursued other venues and spent time enjoying card games and such. The Center Bar was next door at 328 and owner Eli Masic and his wife Eva resided at 436 Portage Road.
Fourth Street intersects here with some residential units occupied by Peter Murr, retired, at 416 LaSalle Arterial and Albert and wife Angeline Youril at 422. George Wehrmeyer and wife Ann lived at 426 and owned Import Auto Service at 3029 Military Road. There were vacancies at 418 and 420.
Fifth Street Intersects and the LaSalle Arterial becomes Niagara Street, beginning at 518 with John and Johanna Youngblood who were retired. Miller’s Tavern at 520 Niagara Street was owned by Joseph Miller and next door was Albert Amato, a student at 522 Niagara St. Next at 526 Niagara St. was the Blue Candle Cocktail Lounge operated by Mrs. Helen Stempien who resided at 2121 Seneca Ave.
Moving along to 600 Niagara Street we would find the Wash Well Laundry owned and operated by Mary Marinello who also lived at this location. At 602 we find Ann Susmar and Ray Tamborini who was also a student. Fabiano’s Shoe Clinic was next at 606 (604 was vacant) and Joseph Fabiano was the owner. I used his services many times as I worked at the Sample Shop across the Street at 601, during my high school days. When you walked in, all the finished work was on a wall behind the counter and it was usually filled with shoes waiting to be picked up. Annette Lindall and David Jamieson and wife Ann occupied the two second floor apartments. Annette was a waitress at the Horseshoe Restaurant and Lounge on Third Street. David worked at Wer Industry.
At 610 Niagara St. was DiLaura’s Confectionery with apartments upstairs. Joseph and his wife operated the business and I knew them well as I ate lunch there on my Saturday shift at the Sample Shop. They had this sort of toaster oven that reheated pre-cooked sandwiches which came from a supplier. The store sold almost everything you may want or at least I thought so. Great couple; they always had a smile and good conversation. Harold Wagner lived upstairs and worked at DuPont. This brings us to the end of this week’s dedication to the people of early Niagara Street. Next door was Perricelli Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. No information on the owners as I think they lived out of the city but Mrs. Frances Ciadella, widow of Anthony, lived upstairs and was a cook at the Service Systems Cafeteria at the Carborundum Center on 4th Street. Another cook, Margaret Dunlap works at Tops Luncheonette and also lived upstairs.
McGee’s Tavern at 614 Niagara St. had eight apartments and three were occupied at this time. Information was not complete on these tenants. Myron Ecelberger operated McGee’s and he lived at 464 5th St. with wife Betty. The Quality Restaurant was at 626 and Chris Passalis was in charge here. The D&M Food Shop at 628 Niagara St., operated by a grocer, Mariano Mistretta.
I hope you were reminded of some folks you knew. Back next week.
Contact Norma Higgs by email at niahigg@aol.com.
