HIGGS: Back on the even-numbered side of Main Street

We left off on the odd number side at 1209 Kellog Motor Sales situated at Main and Chilton back in 1951. Earlier we left off the even side at 1220 where we found Harry Wittlin, a podiatrist. Next was a roller rink owned and operated by Charles S. Mitzler. I could not find anything on him but my sister and I would go there occasionally for a spin. You rented the skates and "carefully" entered the rink where you were swept up by many others.
Chilton Avenue intersects here and the first stop at 1124 was the Samovar Restaurant which was owned and operated by John N. and Christine A. Lennik. Some of us recall this was later the Tenderloin Restaurant where you could find the owner, Jewel Caruso singing as she tended the bar. This became a political hangout around mid-1974 when former Gov. Hugh Carey put his hat into the ring for election as New York state governor. I joined his following and we would meet at the Tenderloin. We were a small group and consisted of James Milne, a local attorney, William Gallagher, a member of the NF City Council and John Simon, a Lewiston attorney and myself. We later picked up some ad hoc supporters and plunged ahead without the blessing of the local Democratic Committee.
The local Democrat Party had rallied behind Howard Samuels, who had the backing of the New York State Committee. So we were the underdogs, but Samuels was unsuccessful for the nomination for governor four times from 1962 to 1974. He lost the 1970 primary to Arthur Goldberg and the 1974 primary to Hugh Carey. Never believe you can't be part of a winning team which starts as the underdog.
"Carey’s achievements as a two-term governor of New York included nothing less than the saving of New York City, which sounds like the plot of a Bruce Willis movie, except that it happened in real life. Putting the city back on a sane fiscal path in the 1970s certainly did require Hollywood-like determination and courage. Hugh Carey had both. He made the kinds of tough decisions which politicians seem incapable of today. Carey, a pro-labor Democrat, had to tell the state’s unions that there were too many workers on the public payroll. He had to persuade bankers that the city was a good credit risk. He had to re-imagine a state bureaucracy that was too big and too bloated. And, he did. All of that made Carey one of the greatest governors in New York history, which is no small compliment considering that in the 20th century alone, New York has been governed by the likes of Charles Evans Hughes, Al Smith, Franklin Roosevelt, Herbert Lehman, Thomas Dewey, Nelson Rockefeller, and Mario Cuomo. (This information appeared in his obituary.) He followed Nelson Rockefeller and was followed by Mario Cuomo. Of course we were elated to be on the winning side and I actually attended his swearing in ceremony in Albany and became active in other election campaigns.
Enough of memories as we move to 1120 and Kondo Studios. Théodore T. Kondo was a well-known portrait photographer and he and his wife Mary also resided at this address. Established in 1920, he once occupied the Samovar location and moved to the 1120 location. I found an advertisement showing his business as offering "distinctive portraits featuring cool, soft, fluorescent lighting, a homelike restful atmosphere where posing becomes a pleasure. Weddings were a specialty as well.
George J. Lenz occupied 1110 as a used car center. He and his wife Mildred also occupied the location as a residence. Moving along to 1102 we find find the Ernest Bradley Tourist Home. He and wife Elizabeth also occupied the residence and ran the tourist business. This was common and these tourist homes were plentiful in Niagara Falls during the early years. They were the forerunners of today's B and B's .
At 1022 was the former Niagara Falls Public Library now the home of the Niagara Falls Community Development Department at the corner of Ashland Avenue. We cross Ashland Avenue to find a residence occupied by a painter, Anthony Reach at 1016 Main. There was no occupancy at 1004 so we cross Elmwood Avenue to 928 and the B.F. Goodrich Co. Retail Division. The manager was R.B. Pulver, who lived with his wife at 138 79th Street. This location was the auto accessories business handling tires, auto accessories, home appliances, and service.
At 922 we find John N. and wife Edith Crowley and upstairs at 922 and 1/2 lived Robert H. Hartley and wife Fern . Robert was the stationary engineer at Niagara Street School, and Crowley was employed at Crowley's Service at 128 56th Street At 910-912 was the Gray and Trigg , Inc. "Builders of Monuments since 1901". Frank S. Trigg and his wife Minnie were President and Vice President of the Company and resided at 671 Orchard Parkway. Frank O. and wife Gertrude, also officers who served as Secretary-Treasurer and resided at 8802 Pershing Avenue. Also at 910 was the Century Photo Co. with M. W. Martin as manager. No further information on him. And, Kellogg Motor Sales had a location at 902 Main Street . Mrs. Eva C. Kellogg, was President, Ernest R, Blake, Vice-President , Lindsay C. Roy Vice-President, William T. Few as Secretary-Treasurer and Elwood F. Hulsizer as Office Manager handled this location highlighting Chevrolet Sales and Service.
Just to bring you to the present — we are now across Main Street from the New York State Armory building where we will end today's listing.
