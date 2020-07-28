HIGGS: An 'Artificial USA Island' in the upper Niagara River

I found this story in the Niagara Falls Info and decided to include it as this really another “island” in the Upper Niagara River. The story goes back to 1922 as a suggestion from the International Board of Control to build an artificial island in the Upper Niagara River upstream from the Falls to divert the waters.
They finalized an agreement for the proposed recommendations made by the International Board of Control on June 2, 1929. This agreement was authorized in Canada in 1929 and by the United States in 1931.
In 1941, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Basin Agreement was signed by government representatives but it was never authorized. In this agreement, the corrective work was approved, as well as an immediate diversion of an additional 5,000 cubic feet of water per second by each country for power generation.
It took an emergency measure during World War II for the governments of USA and Canada to authorize the maximum diversion of waters from the Niagara River for power generation. The American side was to divert 32,500 cubic feet of water per second and the Canadians were to divert 50,000 cubic feet per second. Both governments recognized the need for the corrective work and agreed to share the costs.
Construction of the submerged barrier began in March 1942 and when completed the barrier was 1,445 feet long, extending within 300 feet of the Canadian shoreline to the shoal upstream from Goat Island. The width of this rock filled barrier was approximately 40 feet and the height varied according to the river from 2-10 feet in depth.
A cable way was constructed to place the stone in the river. Two 155 foot tall steel towers were built; one on the Canadian shoreline and the other on a manmade island just inside the American boundary. The island is known as “Tower Island” and it still exists today as a terminus for the Hydro Control Dam. To build this island, the US Army Corps of Engineers built a 2, 200 foot causeway from the eastern end of Goat Island.
Ongoing government negotiations through 1949 resulted in the signing by both the America and Canadian Governments of the Niagara Water Diversion Treaty in February 1950. The treaty allowed Canada to divert 56,500 cubic feet of water per second and then allowed the USA to divert 32,500 cubic feet of water per second. More important, this treaty declared that all the water in the river could be used for hydro generation. This provided that there was sufficient water to flow over the fall in order to maintain its beauty.
In October of 1950, the International Joint Committee was authorized to study and report on remedial work required for the preservation of the Falls. Their recommendations were approved July 22, 1953.
During the following years, a 1,550 long Hydro Control Dam was built 250 feet downstream from the submerged barrier. The dam extended from the Canadian shoreline as it was needed to regulate the water level in the Chippawa-Grass Island Pool.
After that we will go to 25th Street and Niagara Street in 1976.
We start at Mary & Walt’s Delicatessen at 2502 Niagara. Walter Grochowina and Mary owned and operated this business and also resided at this address. During these times it was very common for small business owners to reside where they worked. For years my family resided behind “Dave’s Barber Shop.” The home at 2508 Niagara Street was a three family unit but only occupied by Matthew Kogut, a lab worker at Hooker Chemical Company. Anthony and Rose Cubello lived at 2512 and owned and operated Cubello Real Estate and Appraisers.
The Niagara Street School was located at 2513 Niagara Street and James Showers was principal at this time. I will follow with a short history of this school from the volume “When School Bells Ring” Compiled and Written by Patricia Rice.
She noted that following World War I a significant increase in population occurred in Niagara Falls, forcing construction of more schools on the East Side. The original Niagara Street School was built in 1919 and was known as the largest elementary school in the state, outside of New York City. During 1929 an addition was needed and another renovation began in June 1986 with a K-6 elementary enrollment of 710 children. This school was torn down in November 2005 and a new Niagara Street School was constructed and opened on August 29, 2007, eight days before the new school year began. Rocco Merino, the first Principal remains as Principal today. I recall that neighboring residents had a lot to say about rebuilding the school in the same location and the student population today is just over 600 students.
At 2514 were Richard and Donna McAllister. Donna was an associate realtor at Cubello’s and Richard was manager at Yellow Freight Systems. At 2524 Eugene and Helen Koman resided. Eugene was employed at Harrison Radiator in Lockport.
Twenty-Sixth Street intersects here and we will go there next time.
