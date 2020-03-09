HIGGS: Al Giambattista writes his own story

While I have loved doing these columns on Niagara’s musicians, I am ready to move on to some other topic, so this one is the “final” one and it is appropriate as it is really written by the subject, Albert Giambattista, who was a tremendous help during all the previous columns.
“This is my story of my musical journey starting at the age of 13 years. I started taking saxophone lessons from Pete Genovese who was the best teacher in Niagara Falls at that time.
I was inspired by my brother-in-law Mario Centofanti who was the best guitar player in the city at the time. Since we live next door to each other on 22nd Street I heard him practicing every day and I became interested in having an instrument of my own someday.
He was drafted into the Army in 1942 and he and his fellow musicians had a jam session the night before he left for the service. That cinched it for me. I was inspired by that event while listening at my window.
Joe Calaty was playing drums – he was only 17 years old and not yet eligible for the draft. Don Gais was playing piano, Lou Morell was on the guitar and Mancer Gleason and Charlie Swain were playing trumpet. Tony Paone was on the saxophone and they were all the best in town at that time.
So I pursued my dream and soon I was part of the Gaskill Junior High School band where I played for two years. Then I moved on to Trott Vocational and joined its band and played there for two more years.
Following my school life, I joined the Niagara Falls Concert Band under Louis Altieri and stayed with them for three years and then I joined the American Legion Band under the direction of Dr. Edward D ’Anna.
My life was consumed by many school dances and weddings during the '40s, '50s and '60s when I played at most of the local clubs and bars such as the Como, The Crown and Anchor, the Parkway Ballroom, the Red Coach Inn, the Prospect House, St. George’s Hall and the Holy Trinity Hall. Niagara Falls was endowed with many places featuring musical entertainment such as Macri’s on 18th Street and the Portage Post; the Capitol Grill on Niagara Street, Steve’s Tavern on East Falls Street , The Lincoln Hotel on Niagara Street, John’s Club on 20th and Niagara Street, along with the CIO Hall also on Niagara Street. On the other end of town were Guy DiRuscio’s on North Avenue and Hyde Park, Pete’s Market House on Pine Avenue and the Ted Ra on River Road. I played in the Sikora Post Band for ten years, the Sanborn Fireman’s Band for twelve years, and the Wheatfield Band for five years and also with the Sugar and Jazz twenty piece orchestra for ten years.
In October of 1955 I was drafted into the Army at the age of 27 and was fortunate to be accepted into the 324th Army Band and was sent to the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland for the next two years.
We played in Baltimore for parades and concerts, and at the University of Delaware in Newark. Our unit took part in a parade in Washington D.C. when President Eisenhower was in attendance. I played at the U.S.O. Service Club two nights a week and got paid by the U.S.O. until I was discharged in October of 1957.
I also played at a few clubs in Baltimore and led a band and when I came home I rejoined my own band and began playing the wedding circuit and dances.
Following a triple bypass at age 85, I was told by doctors I could not play the saxophone any longer. I am now age 91 and am taking lessons on the keyboard. During the above years, I stayed close with our local musicians who relocated to California and other areas and I enjoyed these visits.”
Let’s give this guy a standing ovation!
