HIGGS: Al Giambattista and the sweet sounds of the Falls

Saturday’s Niagara Gazette brought sad news to me. I lost my friend Albert J. Giambattista who passed away on Nov. 11, 2021.
Many of my avid readers know that Al and I collaborated during 2020 to bring the story of the many talented musicians born and raised in Niagara Falls and went on to fabulous careers in the music world. Al had been “after me” to write about them and this finally became possible in my schedule.
He provided me with many bits and pieces of the memories of his relationships with most of them. We spent many hours at The Marketside on Pine Avenue with him “living in the past,” during his regular breakfast time. I learned so much of the music world that I immediately felt it would be nice to share the stories of many of our locals that became famous in the world of music and I would make the time to work with him.
So pretty much every week we would meet two or three days at the Marketside and he would bring documents, photos ,and many other items I could use as references – the best part Is the fact that the Gazette became “well read” throughout the country as I began to get calls from musicians from all over the country who had heard about our plans and who wanted to be part of it. They sent me information about their careers and Al's part of their life. That was great as I could get “up close and personal” with the subjects via the telephone and online.
Niagara Falls was well saturated with musicians during the 1950s and '60s. Many locations provided live music so there was plenty of entertainment. The best part was Al knew most of them and it was fun for me to see him light up when I told him what I was working on.
Al Giambattista had a good life but it did not come easy. I was amazed at the many places he had worked and the different careers he had during his life. He was a graduate of Trott Vocational High School where Al learned to be a carpenter which carried him to many other venues. His memories were filled with his recollections of his trips to California to visit with the musicians he knew here and who had moved to the West Coast.
I just sat back and listened and wrote my notes.
I could go on all day relating “Al stories” but most of them have been released They can be found on the Gazette's earlier columns. I will sum up with a few thoughts about how “happy this made Al during our visits” and how this brought back so many memories “throughout the entire country." Yes, my phone was “ringing off the wall “with musicians of his past who wanted to be a part of our columns. And I realized his eagerness to do this was warranted.
So, a sad good bye to a former carpenter, a jubilant saxophone player, an Army Veteran. a union member, and a great storyteller. I will never forget this relationship that meant so much to both of us – sitting at The Market side having the time of our life sharing his past.
My condolences to the family in this time of sorrow.
Contact Norma Higgs by email at niahigg@aol.com.
