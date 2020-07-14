HIGGS: A visit to Goat Island

A Visit to Goat Island
This week we will visit Goat Island also known as “Iris Island.” During the 1770s, John Stedman was known as a “Master of the Portage” by British General – Sir William Johnson. He was chosen to reorganize the methods of transporting material along the portage of the Niagara River. This included the difficult climb at the Niagara Escarpment and the resulting Devil’s Hole Massacre that we learned about recently.
It was John Stedman who led the supply convoy southward during 1763 along the edge of the Niagara Gorge called the Devil’s Hole by the Seneca Native Americans which led to the tribal attack on the wagon train later known as the Devil’s Hole massacre. Some 80 persons were killed including citizens and British soldiers. Stedman survived the massacre along with one other survivor.
The following August of 1764 , in order to make amends with the British, the Seneca Native Americans gave up a four mile wide strip of land along the east side of the Niagara River from Lake Ontario to Lake Erie, to the British and also all of the islands upstream of the Falls to Sir William Johnson. Stedman claimed the land, and islands above the falls for himself, claiming the Seneca Natives gave this to him. He lived with his brothers Phillip and William in the first house built near the Falls by Fort Schlosser.
He was an early pioneer and miller and used the island to raise a herd of goats during 1770 — hence the name Goat Island. During the extremely cold winter of 1780, all but one goat died and Stedman left Niagara in 1795 leaving his property under the care of a friend. During 1801 he lost possession of his lands including Goat Island to the state of New York .
General Augustus Porter, as a United States Commissioner, renamed Goat Island to Iris Island after the Greek Goddess of the Rainbow. People resisted this name and it reverted back to Goat Island. Bears and wolves were common sights along with a plentiful deer population and were the only “residents” by 1806 as there was little call for other development.
In 1816, Augustus Porter bought Goat Island from the State of New York and in 1817 he built a wooden toll bridge from the mainland to the upper end of the island. It was soon destroyed by the ice during a heavy winter. However, he soon, with admirable spirit and perseverance, commenced rebuilding in 1818 closer to the falls. Each of its piers were formed of a very strong wooden box, filled with large stones and gravel, sunk in the river, upon which was placed the body of the bridge. This consisted of plank and was sufficiently strong and wide to accommodate carriages of any description. The depth of the water under it was about seven feet and the velocity of current possibly exceeded eighteen knots per hour. In 1856 it was replaced with an iron bridge.
In 1879, landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted wrote “that he had travelled four thousand miles throughout the continent “without finding elsewhere the same quality of forest beauty which was once abundant about the falls and is still to be observed in those parts of Goat Island where the original growth of trees and shrubs had not been disturbed.
In spite of pressure, Porter refused to “tame” the environment on the island and on July 15th 1885, the State of New York created the New York State Niagara Reservation Park, making this the oldest state park in the U. S. The largest and closest island to the Goat Island shore was known by local citizens as Deer Island. The island’s preservation as parkland is due to the early efforts of Augustus Porter who early on recognized the long-term value of the falls as a tourist destination.
From Wikipedia “The Island itself was formed during a retreat of the falls as it cut inward (upstream) through the Niagara Escarpment. The Niagara River’s channel splits in two above the falls, creating two sets of falls, one on either side of the island. In 1959-60, the island’s eastern side was extended about 8.5 acres for additional parking and a helicopter pad. Fill was provided from excavation for the construction of the Robert Moses State Parkway. In 1955 the area between the Terrapin Rocks and Goat Island was filled in, creating Terrapin Point.
In the early 1980s, the United States Army Corps of Engineers filled in more land and built diversion dams and retaining walls to force the water away from Terrapin Point. All together 400 feet of the Horseshoe Falls was eliminated, including 100 feet on the Canadian side. According to Ginger Strand, the Horseshoe Falls is now entirely in Canada. Other sources say, “Most of” Horseshoe Falls is in Canada.
The waters around Goat Island are relatively shallow and studded with islets and rocks, many of them scenes of dramatic rescues and rescue attempts. Goat Island has no residents, but is a destination for tourists visiting the falls on the U.S. side. It has several viewing points and is connected to the U.S. mainland by two bridges that carry traffic to the smaller Luna Island by a pedestrian bridge. The Island is largely wooded with foot trails. The Cave of the Winds tour elevator provides access down to the foot of the falls. Information for this column was found in various venues including Wikipedia –Niagara Falls Info and Anthology and Bibliography of Niagara Falls.
