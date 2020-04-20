HIGGS: A special person on the journey down Niagara Street

Our history lesson this week is about a special gentleman that was known by so many from his dental practice and exemplary volunteer work that he deserves to be mentioned.
1202 Niagara St. was the home and dental office of Dr. Rocco LaRocca and I have been saving a letter dated June 1, 2015 that I received from former Niagara Falls city manager, William Sdao, who was also a former Niagara Falls school teacher and later superintendent of schools (1984-1992) for just this sort of opportunity. Bill knew I was a friend of Dr. LaRocca who was a regular speaker at our annual Flag Day Ceremony which takes place on June 14 at the corner park at Main and Pine. Also a Navy Captain, Dr. LaRocca recited the poem “In Flanders Field” by Col. John McCrae. He arrived each year in the full dress Navy uniform originally issued to him when he was commissioned in 1942. It fit like a glove.
Bill writes, “He was the most authentic and humble example of practicing charity I ever knew. He refused to be publicly “thanked” as he found it unacceptable according to his deep religious views. Following his retirement from dentistry he would often hear from previous patients and he would pick them up in his trusty Ford stick shift and drive them to their treatments. Doc would also pick up unsold rolls from Subway and fruit from Grana’s each morning and deliver them to local soup kitchens. He and his wife provided breakfast for the priest after most of the early morning masses and he also served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Lebanon.”
Doc was formally installed as a valued associate by the Vincentian Order of Niagara University in recognition of his efforts in their mission of service to the poor.
While Bill called him a close friend and partner in tennis, racquetball and parish functions, he noted he never heard of his charity work from him. He kept this to himself. So, it is impossible to recount all his charitable activities. Our community lost a rare treasure in his passing.
I know we miss him at Flag Day – but thanks to his niece, Ann Sawicki, the tradition goes on. She thoughtfully attends each year and recites the poem in his honor. She also attends various veteran functions on his behalf for this recitation.
Back to our journey along Niagara Street, we start at 13th Street and find Gameland Amusements owned by Dan James at 1302 Niagara. Locals called it an amusement parlor. At 1306 was Gray’s Appliances owned by Charles and wife Donna and Robert and Rapheal who all resided in Kenmore.
At 1308, Delores Gibbs lived in a two family house. She was a nurse’s aide at Fairchild Manor in Lewiston. The other half was vacant.
Carrousel of Flowers was at 1310 and was owned and operated by James and Elizabeth Sdao who resided at 2653 Porter Road.
Archie’s Barber Shop was listed at 1312 and Thomas Archie was the owner-operator. He and his wife Carmella resided at 934 McKinley Avenue.
Craftex Weaving and Tailoring was next at 1314. No information was given as to the owner but three apartments were listed here also; Mary Archie, widow of Dominick worked at Tops Markets , Joseph DeFrancesco and wife Jennie , both retired lived here along with Dora Gagne, widow of Hormadis.
1315 Niagara Street was home to Palma Grana, widow of John Grana. Across the street at 1317 was Al Haugabook who was employed at Carborundum. His wife Evelyn was office secretary at Hooker Chemical Corporation at its Manufacturing Department.
Next at 1318 was Sdao Furniture Store owned and operated by Floyd Sdao and William Bevacqua. Floyd was President, Timothy Trzeciak was Vice-President and Bevacqua was Secretary-Treasurer. They also owned a furniture store at 2602 Pine Avenue. I believe Tim was Floyd’s son-in-law.
At 1319 we found Carl Lyons and wife Joann. He worked as a clerk at Conrail Niagara Junction Railroad Co. located at Hyde Park Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue. Vera Trimier lived at 1322 and worked at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn, New York.
Across the street were Gary and Arlene Swope. Gary worked as a clerk in the laboratory at Wizard method Industrial Cleaning and Waste Removal at 5320 Buffalo Avenue. At 1324 Francesco DeLio and wife Rosaria resided. He was employed at Hooker Chemical Co. as a yardman. Frank Cironi also lived at this address but no information was available for him. This was also the case for a residence occupied by Carl and Carol Mangelle . Marion Sekula, widow of Stanley occupied 1327 Niagara Street and 1329 was vacant.
At 1338 Maggadino Memorial Chapel, Inc. was located. Peter Maggadino was President and Licensed Manager and their message was “The Cost Must Be Within the Means of All”. The building was listed as air conditioned, with ample parking and a casket selection room was on premises.
Fourteenth Street Intersects here but was listed as “Not Open” and so Portage Road was next. This looks like a good place to take a break.
