HIGGS: A short history of the two cities named Niagara Falls

The City of Niagara Falls, Ontario was born from the Village of Clifton. Streets and building lots were laid out as early as 1832 by landowner Captain Ogden Creighton. He was responsible for the name of the future settlement “Clifton” derived from a town of the same name in England. Creighton was a British Army officer who purchased the property from the Phillip Bender family who had acquired this land in 1782 as part of a United Empire Loyalist (UEL) land grant. However he did little with his property in his subdivisions other than conducting some preliminary surveying before leaving Niagara Falls four years later in 1837. He went to York (now Toronto) to fight in the rebellion and it was here that he died. His widow inherited ownership of his land holdings and she sold the property to a contractor/financier Samuel Zimmerman.
Zimmerman was a shrewd businessman and when he came to Niagara Falls in 1842 he immediately saw the potential of his purchase. Within 15 years he became the owner of most of the lands in the town. He was the primary contractor of the building of the Great Western Railroad from Hamilton to Niagara Falls. He also became a primary supporter of the first railway suspension bridge to be built across the Niagara River Gorge. In a very short time he became one of the richest men in Upper Canada.
Zimmerman retained the name of “Clifton” for the village he had purchased and promoted. He also retained and maintained the former Captain Creighton’s street design but had the Erie & Niagara Railway routed through this subdivision as he was the owner of the rail as well. In 1856 the Village of Clifton became large enough to warrant a post office and the Villages of Elgin and Clifton were joined to become the Town of Clifton. The Village of Elgin had existed since 1848. In October of 1881, the residents received permission from the government to change its name to the Town of Niagara Falls. The population had become 2,623 citizens.
On Jan. 1, 1904, the Town of Niagara Falls and the Village of Niagara Falls (formerly Drummondville) were joined to form the new City of Niagara Falls with a combined population of 7,000 citizens. By 1930 the population had grown to over 20,000 citizens and encompassed 1,800 acres of land
Meanwhile across the mighty Niagara River, prior to 1788, with few exceptions the Western New York area was owned and occupied by Native Americans. The exceptions included the military outposts of the French and British at Fort Niagara and Fort Schlosser. Fort Schlosser was situated about one mile above the Falls, opposite Chippewa and was called “Little Niagara” by the French. The fort was destroyed in 1759 by the French following its surrender of Fort Niagara to the British. The British built a small stockade in place of “Little Niagara”.
Augustus Porter, a surveyor, was the first person to purchase and settle upon the land along the American side of the Falls once the British occupation ended. He had first visited here in 1795 and 1796 and understood the value and the beauty of the Falls of Niagara. During 1805 the State of New York offered lands along the American shoreline of the Niagara River and Augustus Porter became the first landowner that built improvements in the vicinity of the Falls. In the first summer of his ownership, he built a saw mill and a blacksmith shop. The following year he moved his family to Niagara Falls and in 1808 he built a new house which was destroyed during the War if 1812 but was rebuilt on the same site in 1919.
In 1824 Grand Niagara soon became the Village of Manchester after the industrial City of Manchester in England and was known as a mill town. In 1832, the Village of Manchester had 550 citizens. During 1848 the Village of Niagara Falls, was incorporated. General Parkhurst Whitney was named the first president. He was the owner of the Cataract House Hotel. In June of 1854 the Village of Suspension Bridge (Bellevue) was incorporated and the first president was Colonel John Fisk. He was an official of the Bellevue Land Company and the village grew from a development around the first suspension bridge. Across the Niagara River in Canada was the Village of Elgin. The Village of Bellevue was commonly known as Suspension Bridge or simply “Bridge”. As early as 1891, studies were commissioned to the idea of merging the villages of Bellevue and Niagara Falls.
And on March 17, 1892 New York State Gov. Roswell P. Flower signed the charter merging both villages to form the City of Niagara Falls, New York. He held off the official signing to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day. At this time, the Village of Niagara Falls had a population of 6,505 people and the Village of Suspension Bridge (Bellevue) had a population of 5,206 people. With the combined villages, the new City of Niagara Falls had a budget of $79,000. Its first election was held April 19th 1982 and George W. Wright became the first mayor of the City of Niagara Falls, New York. Later, on June 1, 1927, the Village of LaSalle became part of the city and this annexation 13 square miles to the city and 7,000 more citizens.
Oops , I already passed my word limit so will have to save the 1900 block of Niagara Street until the next time.
