HIGGS: A look at the John Steadman property

We left off with John Steadman’ s property as being “within their right to a mile in depth along the river.”
In the meantime some lawless persons took possession of the property. Steadman, however, again repossessed it himself. Unfortunately in consequence of these circumstances the property has been suffered to go to ruin and waste: there still remains , however an excellent orchard, from which its proprietor one year received a profit of $500 for the fruit, besides amply supplying his own family. This orchard is sometimes robbed by boys, who cross the river below the Falls in a canoe.
John Maude’s group took for its guide to the Falls a Herefordshire man, of the name of Coldrakes, who came to this country with Philip Steadman, elder brother to John Steadman. The group quenched its thirst at an excellent spring near the rapids, which on this side. After passing the race of an old Sawmill they reached the brink of the Falls. This is certainly the most handsome and most picturesque view of the Falls of Niagara. From this point the Falls blend into one picture, the Horseshoe Falls presenting themselves in fine perspective for a painter.
“It was the intention of the group to go below the Falls, but we were informed by our guide that there was no descent but by a rope; which was considered this mode as too dangerous, therefore relinguished my design”.
“The guide, Coldrake, had frequently been upon Goat Island with Mr. Philip Steadman. The manner of reaching the Island is to cross the River two miles above, so as to reach the dead water occasioned by the Island dividing the River into two Currents which principally enables you ro reach the Island as you pole your canoe along the bar. “
“Goat Island contains one hundred and fifty acres of good land..Mr. Steadman once raised a remarkably fine crop of turnips upon it. It takes the name from a venerable goat which long resided upon it; other animals had been landed at the same time with the goats, but they could not survive the first wiinter when everything on the Island is incrusted with ice from the frozen spray of the Falls. “
Captain Lawton met us at Fort Schlusser on our return. He re-crossed the River at the same time as us, but instead of poling up the shore, he pulled his canoe directly across - an act in which no one has yet dared to vie with him. Mr. Steadman remembers when no boat or canoe dared even venture so low as Chippawa. Ducks and Gulls acquainted with the Falls, have been seen within one hundred yards of the pitch, but they are careful to swim with their heads down the stream, for with their breasts to the current they cannot take wing.” Mr. Steadman assured me that the Niagara River increases in depth and consequently that the volume of water which passes the Falls is considerably augmented. The channel in this part of the River is now fifteen feet in depth.”
Aug. 24th - “After breakfast the group rode to Bender’s four miles; put up my horse and followed the path to Mrs. Simcoe’s Ladder, so called from having been fixed for the convenience of the Governor of Upper Canada’s Lady visiting the Falls. From this ladder to the foot of the Falls is one mile, which I was one hour in traversing, owing to the masses of rock I had to scramble over. My first attempt to get under the arch of the Falls was in vain however as my every effort to get under the arch of the Cataract failed. Success to me had appeared to me physically impossible; the air rushed from under the atch with so much violence that I with difficulty kept my feet; and so loaded was it with spray and vapour that it was with much more difficulty that I drew my breath...
I met with a dead snake near the Falls and in scrambling over the rocks startled a raccoon. On my return I met four frolicsome girls and two men and four boys fishing; so that it appears that the Sunday, even in this remote part of the world, if not considered a holy day, at least ins considerd a holiday. I now attempted to explore the shore below Mrs. Simcor’s Ladder, but had to return as the River ran close in with the Cliffs.”
August 25th - “The greater my intimacy with the Falls, the more they won upon my affection. I was now going to take leave and perhaps for ever of an object , to attain a sight of which had been a principal design of mine for many years- an object that had for therse last four days had been “my ever new delight”.
