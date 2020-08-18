HIGGS: A look at the early history of Dufferin Islands

While the New York side of Niagara Falls became more well known for industry development along the lower river's edge in the 1870s, the industrial revolution started much earlier on the Canadian side.
In 1794, permission was granted to erect a saw and grist mill at the eastern end of the area that was to become Dufferin Islands in order to utilize the fast-moving waters flowing around the island to propel a water wheel. This was followed by an iron ore mill constructed in 1796. Ownership of the properties was transferred to area pioneers Samuel Street and Thomas Clark by 1801, with the islands named Clark Hill Islands in 1805. However, the mills were burned by American forces on July 26, 1814, following the Battle of Lundy's Lane during the War of 1812.
Thomas Clark "T.C." Street took ownership of Clark Hill Islands in 1854, renaming them Cynthia Islands. They became accessible to the public in 1877, when Sutherland Macklem, Street's heir, built a pair of suspension bridges to carry foot and carriage traffic across. Pedestrian traffic had already been flocking to the surrounding grounds since the mid-1820s to visit The Burning Spring, billed as Niagara Falls' "first tourist attraction." It continued in operation for nearly 60 years.
A little history on the "Burning Spring" which had its origin when a sizable natural gas well was discovered on the shore line of Dufferin Islands. Rising gas could be seen bubbling to the surface of the water. Someone realized that this discovery had the potential to attract tourists. So a barrel with a pipe protruding from the top was placed over the gas rising to the surface. A cork was then placed into the pipe to allow the gas to build up. When an audience arrived the cork was removed causing the gas to ignite - beginning the "Burning Spring" - Niagara's first tourist attraction. This scene continued until the purchase by the Province of Ontario and the formation of Queen Victoria Park in 1888 with maintenance provided by the Niagara Parks Commission.
During the early 1900s, when the Parks Commission took over, they renamed the islands in honor of Canadian Governor-General Lord Dufferin, who had been instrumental in establishing a parkland along the river to replace "The Front", a notoriously rowdy tourist area. The islands remained untouched until 1902 when the Ontario Power Company began construction on their lower river power facility, which required river water to be drawn from a point just east of the islands.
Dufferin Islands are located approximately 0.8 kilometers upriver from the brink of the Horseshoe Falls along the river bank and consist of four small islands. History has it that these islands are part of of an open bay, cut by the debris left behind from the last Wisconsin Glacier, 50,000 years ago. Who among you remembers this?
The formation did not resist the strong current of the Niagara River along the Canadian shoreline and this caused rapid erosion. The rock shelf above the Horseshoe Falls causes the water cascades to tilt approximately 20 feet over the course of one mile toward the Canadian shore. This forces the water directly into the area of the Dufferin Islands.
The water diversion reduced the flow through the islands to an extent that the power company, through an earlier agreement with the Parks Commission, created a series of man-made islands and cascades to compensate. Initial work was completed by 1905, but the Parks Commission rejected the resulting layout, saying the arrangement was too formal and "out of place with the current surroundings." Beginning in 1918, surplus dirt and stone were placed strategically around the islands, giving them a more natural look.
Public usage began and continued except for the years of World War II when the islands were barricaded. The public enjoyed free access, and swimming areas were located here first in 1907 then moved to a site further west by 1962. The north end of the islands also featured paddleboats, a service began in 1973 by the Niagara Parks Commission. The paddleboats were removed in the early 1990s. All of this remained in use until the early 2000s, when it was closed and removed due to safety concerns brought on by swimmers diving from surrounding bridges into the shallow water, as well as maintenance concerns.
Full disclosure — I was a regular here during the late 1960s when I would bring my son and his friends for an outing and picnic lunch, usually peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, weather permitting. The water was always freezing cold so I brought a book to read. And, yes, this was a busy, popular spot, and they did dive from the bridges into the water.
Everyone survived — including me with a car full of almost teens so we can go to Niagara Street next week.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
