HIGGS: A dramatic change for the American Falls

Our short history lesson this week brings back a dramatic and decided change in the American Falls which took place at prospect Point on July 28, 1954. Two sections of Prospect Point were hanging over the 170-foot gorge. Cracks were first discovered at 8 a.m. that day and continued to separate until 4:55 p.m. when the fall started.
A snow fence was erected temporarily to keep the curious away. Thousands of tourists watched Wednesday as the huge masses of rock tumbled into the gorge. Engineers from the Niagara Frontier State Parks Commission estimated the fall as 400 feet long from the lip of the gorge — 50 feet wide and 150 feet deep, and sent 185,000 tons of rock thundering into the Niagara River Gorge. Engineers had earlier estimated that a new collapse could send 50,000 tons of rock into the gorge. They had no idea of what to do about the huge pile of rocks already at the bottom.A triangular section about 200 feet at the base of the falls and 80 feet deep was torn from the point and another triangular section from the crestline of the falls about 200 feet long, or about one-fifth the breadth of the American Falls, crashed to a point 70 feet down the face. Three giant boulders stood against the red and blue mist of Niagara Falls standing in silent respect of evolution. These giant boulders, as big as small houses, lay in a vast mass base of rocks from which they had fallen from the face, during the afternoon.
The fall was the result of purely natural causes since the floor of the river is a thick layer of Lockport dolomite. This hard rock covers softer strata of Rochester shale, and water curving back against this softer layer cuts away a recess. This leaves a cap, or shelf of dolomite, at the brink of the falls and when the weight becomes too great for this overhanging shelf to support it the rock crashes into the gorge.
The aftermath left the possibility of a face lifting for the new observation area according to the chief engineer. He indicated a new face would be smoothed off by engineers and a new sidewalk and guard rails would be constructed once the area was proved to be safe. The Maid of the Mist elevator shaft and tunnel to the landing below the Falls were cracked but appeared to be in no danger according to maintenance workers. The boats rode out during the collapse to a vantage point near the Cave of the Winds. Captain Clifford Keech of Mist 2 stated that the vessels sister ship was at the wharf when the slide occurred. When Keech left the dock he heard a loud explosion but did not know what it was. They proceeded up river the same as usual but “when we got to about the Cave of the Winds, the rocks let go.”
The next day brought the possibility of a publicity windfall to boost the tourist season. Thousands of tourists viewed the collapse and millions more could be expected to come and see the new look on the cascades before the end of the season. Also thousands of shots of the falling rock were made by expert and amateur photographers immediately after the fall and tourists rushed to get pictures. Diners in the Rainbow Room of the General Brock Hotel in Canada had a close up of the deep hole gouged into the American cliff.
These comments were provided from a paper compiled by a history from newspaper reports as written at the time by staff members of the Niagara Falls Review (Ontario) and the Niagara Falls Gazette (New York). Other facts for this rendering were taken from the “Introduction “of the 1976 Niagara Falls City Directory.
But now we return to our trip down Niagara Street where we left off at 1815 and the home of Doris Watson, a clerk at the Niagara County Social Services Department. Also listed here was Arlene Mena but no information was provided. Next was Bozek’s Grill with Felix as the operator along with wife Jane Bozek, who managed the Easy Washer Self Service Laundromat. Across Niagara Street at 1816 was Vitaline Products. I could not find anything on the type of business this was but it was owned and operated by Vito J. Perricelli and Rosanne who lived at 8615 Lozina Drive in the Town of Niagara. Paul Petrolino owned Paul’s Delicatessen at 1822 Niagara Street and he lived at 435 18th Street. Tally Ho Submarines and Take Out Restaurant were next and Charles E. Ellsmore and wife Judith operated this spot. They lived at 161 73rd. Street.
Since we arrived at the 19th Street corner intersection I will “tally ho” until next week.
