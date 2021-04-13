HIGGS: A descent into the falls

This week we continue with Hector’s most hazardous expedition, his dangerous descent on the American side of the Falls.We left off at the arrival at the two small Falls where they were able to pass without much inconvenience, other than the pressure of the water as it fell from a great height. He compared it to a violent storm of hail, but when they came to the second small Falls he noted the guide passed with great difficulty.
“When our guide passed the small falls with great difficulty, I felt no inclination to proceed. Our guide returned to encourage us, and upon my hands and feet I followed him, expecting each moment to sink under the weight of the water. But I found it less disagreeable as I advanced, and I was soon relieved by enjoying the open air, which now I breathed with pleasing avidity. Here we reposed a little. My friend Hunter was entirely spent. I repented his coming, for fear of some accident, and indeed had endeavored to dissuade him from this perilous excursion, but he could not bear being left behind.” After a rest the group proceeded toward the great fall, and he noted “the most awful scene was now before me that we had yet seen”
“Our difficulties and dangers, as well as our gratifications, had been progressive and this was the height of our ambitious pursuit I have before remarked that the waters run over the shelve of rocks that pend over in many places. The great force with which they are precipitated, gives them an horizontal direction, so that at the bottom where we stood, it left an opening between the water and the rocks. It was here we entered by slow and cautious steps. It soon became dark, which proves the immense body of water there must be betwixt us and the light, for we all know we can see a great depth in the river, and here I should imagine the light would assist in rendering it more transparent, but we found It opaque or dark. We had proceeded about 15 or 20 yards, when we found it so very sultry that we might be said to be in a fumigating bath. We hastened out of this dreary place and once more congratulated each other with our safety, and in seeing the sun whose beams seem to shine with peculiar luster, from the pleasure and gaiety it diffused over our trembling senses.“
I recently made my annual trip to the lower level of the American Falls with friends, Pattie and Chuck. We made the effort to the bottom in just a few minutes. “In the elevator.” Talk about progress. To state that things have improved over the years is a no brainer. This has been a fairly new addition to “things to do at the Falls” and is simply Not to be missed during the winter months. I wish newspapers could improve photos added to these columns as I have some fabulous ones of the snow covered portions of the rocks and ground areas below the Falls It is well worth the “costly” fare of $7 for the elevator. Even that is an improvement.
The elevator lets you off at the path to the viewing area which is just a short distance. There were many birds hovering around, just above the surface of the Niagara River looking for lunch. As you get closer, the sounds of the falling water increases and suddenly you are looking at one of the wonders of the world, (at least in my mind) surrounded with snow and ice covered rocks. The area is fenced in so no one will be exposed to any danger if they follow the rules. There is a guide /elevator operator/and foot patrol person to see that no one is out of order or in need of assistance..When you approach the viewing area – you will be awe struck at the sight. There was even a rainbow.
All this for $7 plus parking $5. I am not sure when this attraction is opened, but it closes at the end of March. It is well worth the time and $12 spent as it is a whole new experience .Next year go to Goat Island parking lot (cost is $5) and get a ticket in one of the buildings across the road. The ticket shows the time of your journey in the elevator. No need to spend six hours descending and ascending. Remember to dress for the weather.
