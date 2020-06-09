HIGGS: A Canadian tourist attraction and more on Niagara Street

In 1913, a group of Spanish businessmen proposed the building of a cable car across the width of the Whirlpool from the Canadian edge of the gorge back to the Canadian edge of the gorge. The permission of the Niagara Parks Commission, State of New York and US government needed to be obtained before construction began.
The US officials needed to grant permission because the proposed route momentarily crossed the international border. The Spanish Aero Car was built in Bilboa, Spain. It was designed by Spanish engineer Leonardo Torre-Quevedo. The basic design was based upon a similar cable car at Mount Ulia in Spain. The Spanish Aero Car was designed to travel 539 meters across the Whirlpool from Canadian terminus at Colt’s Point to Canadian terminal at Thompson Point, at a height of 76 meters above the surface of the turbulent waters. The aero car has a capacity of 40 people.
The aero car operates on a back and forth principal. It is propelled by a single 60 horsepower engine which drives a 2.23cm steel looped cable. It is suspended by six – 2.54 cm steel cables. Each cable is attached to an anchorage at one end while tension is maintained by a 10 ton counterweight at the other end. To get the wires across the whirlpool, small lengthy ropes were attached in increasing diameter to the cables. The ropes were walked on land around the Whirlpool from Colts’ Point to Thompson Point. Each rope was then hoisted the cable to their current locations and height. A small Buck engine powered the Spanish Aero Car for the first 45 years of service.
The Spanish Aero Car began operation on Aug. 8, 1916, and since then, there has never been an accident or injury. The initial installation cost was $120,000. In 1961, the Spanish Aero Car was purchased by A. Blake Robertson. He installed a system of electromagnetic brakes and hand operated brakes acting upon a fifteen inch diameter brake drum. These new brakes automatically stopped and held the aero car at the station or in the event of a power failure. Other improvements included a modern 60 horsepower gasoline engine connected by a chain drive and friction clutch. This replaced the old Buck engine power system. In 1968, Mr. Robertson sold the Spanish Aero Car to the Niagara Parks Commission.
In 1984, the Niagara Parks Commission conducted an extensive overhaul of the Spanish Aero Car which included replacing the wheels, cables and electrical circuits. The original cables lasted thirty-five years before being replaced. In case of any emergencies, a small rescue car is kept inside the cave at the Thompson Point terminus. The rescue car can hold six persons and was installed as a backup unit in 1985. During the winter of 1999-2000, the Niagara Parks Commission operated the Spanish Aero Car for the first time on a year round basis. The Aero car was specially outfitted for cold and inclement weather with a Plexiglas enclosure to protect riders from the outside elements. This ended the following year because of financial constraints and a lack of riders. In 2004, the Niagara Parks Commission changed the name of this attraction from the Spanish Aero Car to the Whirlpool Aero Car. This historic information was found on “Niagara Falls Information”.
There is a tale about this attraction that was never proven but was always fun to tell. It seems Chinese nationals visiting Canada were always trying to find a “way” into the United States and there were plenty of “helpful” people around to steer them there, for a price. Since the car operated on a back and forth system and from its perspective it appeared to cross the Niagara River at the Whirlpool area and land for a view on what appeared to be the United States, then returned to Canada. The Chinese would disembark and run off thinking they had finally made it to America when in reality they were just “down the highway and around a curve to Thompson’s Point. When they realized they were tricked it was too late.
How about some more Niagara Street information – Let‘s go to the 22nd Street block where we would find the Pitney Bowes Mailing Machine business at 2204 with apartments on the upper floors with one occupied by Louis and Pauline Cich. He was a furnace maintenance operator at Globar. John Holiday was next and he was retired – but no information was available. And, Rose LaMorticello, widow of Frank, also resided here and was employed as a clerk at Sophie’s Specialty Shoppe at 2124 Niagara Street. Number 2208 first floor was vacant and William Guetta was a tenant in the upper floor but no information was available on him.
Papa Leo’s Pizzeria was at 2210 and operated by Andre J. Milijour and wife Rita. John Glemb resided at 2214 but no further information was listed. Western Electronics Company occupied 2216 with owner Edward Krzyscin and wife Jeanette and Joseph who was retired.
Further along and across the street at 2221 was Lottie’s Beauty Shop, owned and operated by Elizabeth Lundy. She resided at 2225 Falls Street; William Pedley lived upstairs. Walter Mamon, a crane operator and his wife Jessie lived at 2227. Joseph Mamon, retired and probably was Walter’s father also lived there.
We will continue to 23rd Street next time.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.