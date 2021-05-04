HIGGS: 1796 brings a popular book with a focus on Niagara Falls

Isaac Weld traveled throughout the states of North America and the provinces of upper and lower Canada over several years during 1796. His book was extremely popular and his description of Niagara Falls was often quoted. He traveled in a leisurely manner and viewed the beauties of the landscapes with an artist’s eye. He came to the Niagara area in September of 1796. His account of his visit to our area is below:
“At the distance of eighteen miles from the town of Niagara or Newark, are these remarkable Falls in the Niagara River, which may justly be ranked the greatest natural curiosities’ in the known world. The road leading from Lake Ontario to Lake Erie runs within a few hundred yards of them.
"From the sudden change of the face of the country in the neighborhood of Queenstown, and the equally sudden change in the river with respect to its breadth, depth, and current, conjectures have been formed that the great falls of the river must originally have been situated at the spot where the waters are so abruptly contracted between the hills; and indeed it is highly probably that this was the case, for it is a fact well ascertained that the falls have receded very considerably since they were first visited by Europeans, and that they are still receding every year; but of this I shall have occasion to speak more particularly presently.
“It was at an early hour of the day that we left the town of Niagara or Newark, accompanied by the attorney general and an officer of the British engineers, in order to visit these stupendous falls. Every step that we advanced toward them our expectations rose to a higher pitch; our eyes were continually on the lookout for the column of white mist which hovers over them; and about a hundred times, I believe, we did stop our carriage in hopes of hearing their thundering sound; neither, however was the mist to be seen, nor the sound to be heard, when we came to the foot of the hills; nor after having crossed over them, were our eyes or ears more gratified.
"This occasioned no inconsiderable disappointment and we could not but express our doubts to each other that the wondrous accounts we had so frequently heard of the falls were without foundation, and calculated merely to impose on the minds of credulous people that inhabited a distant part of the world.
"These doubts were nearly confirmed when we found that after having approached within half a mile of the place, the mist was but just discernible and that the sound even then was not to be heard. But, it is only when the air is very clear and there is a fine blue sky, which however are very common occurrences in their country, that the cloud can be seen at such a great distance. The hearing of the sound of falls afar off also depends upon the state of the atmosphere; as the sound of the falls can be heard at the greatest distance just before a heavy fall of rain, and when the wind is in a favorable point to convey the sound toward the listener. The day on which we first approached , the falls was thick and cloudy. “
On that part of the road leading to Lake Erie which draws nearest to the falls there is a small village, consisting of about half a dozen straggling houses: here we alighted, and having disposed of our horses, and made a slight repast, in order to prepare us for the fatigue we had to go through , we crossed over some fields towards a deep hollow place surrounded with large trees, from the bottom of which issued thick volumes of whitish mist, that had much the appearance of smoke rising from large heaps of burning weeds. We descended a steep bank of about fifty yards, walked a distance and at last came to Table Rock. Table Rock is called this from the remarkable flatness of its surfaces and its bearing some similarity to a table. The rock is situated a little to the front of the great fall, above the top of which it is elevated above forty feet. “
Here our author feels it is necessary to take a more general survey of the river and falls. I will include a few remarks only.
“Niagara River issues from the eastern extremity of Lake Erie, and after a course of thirty-six miles discharges itself into Lake Ontario.The breadth of the river is about three hundred yards wide and is deep enough for vessels drawing nine or ten feet of water; but the current is so rapid and irregular and the channel so intricate, due to the large rocks in different places that no other vessels than bateaux ever attempt to pass along it. The river runs for three miles above the falls; but it becomes rocky and the waters are successive rapids, so much so , that were a boat by any chance traveling beyond Chippeway, which is about three miles above the falls, nothing could save it from being dashed to pieces long before it came to the falls. He notes that boats may pass in the center if well managed, to an island which divides the river at the very falls.”
I particularly like his comments about travel to the island: ”To go down to this island it is necessary to set off at some distance above Chippeway, where the current is even, and to keep exactly in the middle of the of the river. If the boats were to get out of their course even ever so little, either to the right or left, it would be impossible to stem the current and they would be irresistibly carried towards the falls and destruction must inevitably follow.”
