A letter from a gentleman to the Antigua Gazette, Antigua, NY, on Aug. 21, 1768.
"About nine miles up, on the eastern side of Niagara is an encampment of the last Indian War on Mount Pleasant, affording a most noble prospect of vast level woods, the deep rapid, meandering river and the distant lake, bounded by the highlands beyond". "At this place it is probable that the falls originally were, and broke up slow degrees, to their present situation, which is seven miles higher, for it is still an equally level country, from the top upwards as from the foot of the mount downwards, and the banks of the river very high, especially from the mouth to the falls where I stood level with the upper bed of the river. herein is also, that the portage of nine miles commences, to the upper landing place or little Fort Niagara, in crossing the river from whence going upward, about three miles over Midway at Navy Island, where the King's vessels for Lake Erie's navigation are built, the several inlets and surrounding woods afford a beautiful view, and looking down the river from this point of the island, in a fair, calm day, there appears a pyramidal cloud very high arising like the steam of a mighty furnace, from the violence of the falls forcing the spray so high that becoming lighter than the air, is suspended, and said to serve as a mark, in the navigation of the lakes above and below, for fifty miles.
"In my return, I went to the island that divides the river into an east and west branch at the Falls, which will scarcely be credited but by such as have made this tour, but it is nevertheless true: Five sturdy men under the pilotage of a Mr. Stedman who lives at the carrying-place, and had ventured there once before conducted me thither in a bateaux, and back again, with great safety, keeping dexterously between the two streams that rush on each side, to the Falls with the rapidity of a cannonball. Indeed the rescue is great, for mistaking the Land-marks, breaking a setting pole or paddle, or even missing a single stroke, and all is lost. Faith nor all her works will protect you from perdition. But curiosity was great and I gratified it, though it added nothing particular to the view, except on each side, amid Its huge rocks and a number of broken islets. "
"I had many views of these mighty water-falls, and was astonished and delighted at each; but the last, from the western side of the river exceeds all imagination. There are here three views, fully before both Falls (measured 136 feet high) and opposite to Stedman's Island, a precipice of about 400 yards in length and equal height with the Fall, the tall wood on the top of which having a good effect.
"I first arrived at the brow of a high hill, over the upper bed of the river, the western branch of which, seen to Navy Island about two miles up affords great diversity. The wide seemingly still water surrounded above, and on all sides, by a tall forest, then rolling an immense body down the rapids, falling tremendous, like a vast sheet of melted land, over the middle part of a half circle, the two ends of which flowering off in thinner sheets, the eastern fall of irregular appearance, dazzling the imagination with streaming beauties of various forms. It so far exceeded my most sanguine expectations, that my imagination had not immediate scope for it, and I felt distressed til my mind had expanded itself to the immensity and variety of the objects that struck it all at once."
"From hence I walked a mile, through a thick wood and swamp and descended a steep, rugged precipice, suspended by hands and feet; sometimes on notched wood, half decayed, and at others by broken points of rocks, at the verge of destruction, the idea of a delirium always distresses me with , till I got to the lower bed; and scrambling about a mile over vast slippery rocks and loose stones, I arrived at the foot of the falls, where the immensity of the impending rush of the water and diversity of the falls and spray, the various reflections of the sun bewilder and astonish beyond conception. The best view here is from a projecting rock just under the bare precipice, opposite to Stedman's Island. To go further only serves to fatigue beyond measure; for under the Falls the spray obstructs the sight ,all is noise and confusion, one continued uproar. You are wet to the skin in a moment, and if you persist in pressing on under the sheet of water, you lose you breath by the violence of the spray, which happened to me in two attempts."
The letter is signed "A. B". The description of Niagara is prefaced by an account of the difficulties and delays of the journey thither. The whole letter is very well written and the account of Niagara is not only excellent but convincing. Especially interesting is the first-hand account of the trip to what is now known as Goat Island. Both the dangers of the trip and the difficulties of the descent to the foot of the Falls are in striking contrast with the accessibility of the Falls in our own time.
All of this recalls the recent trip to the bottom of the Falls on a recent Saturday when the words of these early visitors ring true as to the sounds and sprays one encounters. While it was all snow, ice and frozen in place, the "falls" found places to drop more continuously. This is a definite return visit each year for me.
