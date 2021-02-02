HIGGS: 1721 brings Pierre Francois Xavier DeCharlevoix

The next "tourist" to visit Niagara Falls was one of the early Jesuit writers on America. He was in Niagara Falls in May of 1721.
His account of the Falls is contained in letters written to the Duchess of Lesdiguieres. He was the first to use the term "Horseshoe to describe the shape of the falls. And, I like his description of attempts of measuring the height of the Falls.
He writes May 23, 1721: "Now Madam, we must acknowledge, that nothing but zeal for the public good could possibly induce an officer to remain in such a country as this, than which a wilder and more frightful is not to be seen . On the one side you see just under your feet, and as it were at the bottom of an abyss, a great river, but which is in this place is like a torrent by its rapidity, by the whirlpools formed by a thousand rocks, through which it with difficulty finds a passage, and by the foam with which it is always covered; on the other the view is confined by three mountains placed one over the other, and whereof the last hides itself in the clouds. This would have been a very proper scene for the poets to make the Titans attempt to scale the heavens. In a word, on whatever side you turn your eyes. you discover nothing which does not inspire a secret horror. "
"You have, however, but a short way to go, to behold a very different prospect. Behind those uncultivated and uninhabitable mountains, you enjoy the sight of a rich country, magnificant forests, beautiful; and fruitful hills; you breathe the purest air, under the mildest and most temperate climate imaginable, situated between two lakes the least of which is two hundred and fifty leagues in circuit."
He is apparently "on a roll" as he writes just a few days later on May 26, 1721 of the Falls of Niagara. . . . "The officers having departed, I ascended those frightful mountains, in order to visit the famous Fall of Niagara, above which I was to take water; this is a journey of three leagues, though formerly five; because the way then lay by the other, that is, the west side of the river, and also because the place for embarking lay full two leagues above the Fall. But there has since been found, to the left, at a distance of half a quarter of a league from this cataract, a creek, where the current is not perceivable, and consequently a place where one may take water without danger."
"My first care, after my arrival, was to visit the noblest cascade perhaps in the world; but I presently found that Baron de la Hontan had committed such a mistake with respect to its height and figure, as to give grounds to believe he had never seen it. It is certain, that if you measure its height by that of the three mountains, you are obliged to climb to get at it, it does not come much short of what the map of M. Deslisle makes it -that is six hundred feet having certainly gone into this paradox , either on the faith of the baron de la Hontan or Father Hennepin; after arriving at the summit of the third mountain I saw that in the space of three leagues which I had to walk before I came to this piece of water, though you are sometimes obliged to ascend, you must descend still more , a circumstance to which other travelers seem not to have sufficiently attended. As it is impossible to approach it but on one side only and consequently to see it , excepting in profile, or sideways; it is no easy matter to measure its height with instruments. It has, however, been attempted by means of a pole tied to a long line and after repeated trials , it has been found only one hundred and fifteen, or one hundred and twenty feet high. But it is impossible to be sure that the pole has not been stopped by some projecting rock; for though it was always drawn up wet, as well as the end of the line to which it was tied, this proves nothing at all, as the water which precipitates itself from the mountain, rises very high in foam. For my own part, after having examined it on all sides,where it could be viewed to the greatest advantage , I am inclined to think we cannot allow it less than a hundredand forty or fifty feet. As to its figure, it is in the shape of a horseshoe, and is about four hundred paces in circumference; it is divided into two,exactly in the middle, by a very narrow island, half a quarter of a league long. It is true, those two parts very soon unite; that on my side, and which I could only have a side view of, has several branches which project from the body of the cascade, but that which I viewed in front, appeared to me quite entire. The baron de la Hontan mentions a torrent, which if this author has not invented it, must certainly fall through some channel on the melting of the snows.
You may easily guess, Madam, that a great way below this Fall, the river still retains strong marks of so violent a shock; accordingly, it becomes only navigable three leagues below, and exactly at the place which M. de Joncaire has chosen for his residence (in Lewiston). It should by right be equally unnavigable above it, since the river falls perpendicular the whole space of its breadth. But besides the island which divides it in two, several rocks which are scattered up and down above it, abate much of the rapidity of the stream; it is notwithstanding so very strong that ten or twelve Outaways trying to cross over to the island to shun the Iroquois who were in pursuit of them, were drawn ito the precipice, in spite of all their efforts to preserve themselves."
With that unhappy turn of events I will move on to another entry next time.
