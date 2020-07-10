GUESTVIEW: DA: Maziarz accusations won't drive me away

I woke up July 3 to your above the fold headline “Maziarz letters target Wojtaszeks” with a by-line explaining that he sent letters to various state and federal agencies about me and my husband. Accusations rehashed over and over again. This article on the eve of primary elections results for my campaign to be the next county court judge. I did not provide comment to the article with the sincere hope that your news organization would think better of engaging in his brand of harassment.
There was a time, when George Maziarz was in my orbit, that I thought better of running for district attorney. Maziarz was a local state senator who to others appeared to be a person who rose through the ranks of government to proudly represent the people of Niagara County. A man born and raised in North Tonawanda who arguably became the third most powerful man in our state. However, I knew him very differently. Back then, I knew that if I ran for district attorney he would expect to use the office to advance his agenda. You see, back then, I knew a petty man who would exact revenge on anyone who crossed him, anyone who dared to say no to him. Maziarz was the worst kind of politician — one who strives for power for power’s sake.
Then almost six years ago, the person who dared to say no to him was my husband. My husband knew that to carry out Maziarz’s vendetta would tear the Niagara County Republican Party in two. I had a ringside seat to the many times that my husband had to save Maziarz from himself. It was an exhausting job. At first, we assumed his anger would subside like the many times before when Maziarz would finally come to his senses. This time was different, this time he was under pressure from a state ethics probe, this time, unbeknownst to anyone in his “inner circle,” Maziarz had ordered his staff to burn and shred all his files, this time was different because his own demons had taken over to create the seeds of a paranoia that has only risen to a fever pitch.
When you are questioned by the FBI, you tell the truth. Since that day, Maziarz has tried every way possible to destroy my family. He has done it before; many people could tell you their own story of having said no to Maziarz. Many can tell you the repercussions they endured. His wake is littered with friends, colleagues and even family members. The story is not new, the difference is, our story gets to sit on the front page, above the fold.
I ran for district attorney, my lifelong dream, to lead an office that had given me so much. I can honestly say that not once since I have been district attorney, has anyone, and I mean anyone, influenced my decisions other than the sound advice of a fellow colleagues. Right or wrong they have been my decisions. In my position, decisions are made on tough issues everyday and I must lay my head down at night at peace with myself. I have never made a “political hire.” Every new assistant district attorney was hired because they were the most skilled and showed the most potential. I could not tell you their political affiliation. Frankly, those choices will impact the office for years to come and I could not be prouder.
I am tired of this fight. I have often thought about walking away. I have often thought about the hard work, the long hours, the sleepless nights contemplating cases and their effect on people’s lives. I have thought, my children deserve more than to read headlines like I read today. I can take my hard work elsewhere. But what would I be teaching my daughter? That a bully wins, that lies prevail, that hard work does not matter, that you crush under pressure? So my message to George Maziarz and anyone who follows him — I have thought long and hard and I am not going anywhere. Why? Because the voters decided that they want me to stay. Niagara County has decided, despite your best efforts to spread lies, that they want me to stay. Niagara County has decided that what you say does not matter anymore.
People are starting to open their eyes to your games of going to the FBI to make a complaint, then planting others to be a “source” to leak the information to the press and sit back and wait for the damage. You own personal cauldron of paranoia and vendettas will only serve in the end to bring misery to you and your family. Maybe the Niagara Gazette will eventually join other news organizations and grow weary of your rants. The Republican Party has finally exorcised you from their midst. Hopefully, the Democratic Party will examine their soul and decide that feeding off your carcass will only poison them too.
I am not going anywhere.
Caroline A. Wojtaszek is the Niagara County district attorney.
