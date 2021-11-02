Zonta International, a global organization of professionals committed to empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy, will celebrate its 102nd birthday on Nov. 8.
Zonta has a proud heritage with roots here in Western New York. The first Zonta Club was founded in 1919 in Buffalo. Just five years later, in May of 1924, our Niagara Falls, NY, club was chartered. Today, Zonta International has 26,000 members in over 1,100 clubs in 62 countries. (A historical note — Amelia Earhart was a Zontian!)
Locally, we support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking and abuse through area service providers:
• We have provided long-standing support for the Passages Program at Pinnacle Community Services and its Fresh Start Initiative that assists women to transition from shelter
• We supply essential personal items for clients at the Lighthouse Center for Women and Children, Heart, Love and Soul and the YWCA of Niagara and comfort items for abuse victims at the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara.
• During the pandemic, we sponsored a paint party and children’s activities for residents Carolyn’s House to provide a stress-relieving, safe, “night out”.
We promote leadership among young women and girls through:
• The Z-Club at Niagara Falls High School, which is the first in the region to have young men as members
• Young Women in Public Affairs and the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business scholarship awards
• Scholarships for the Niagara University STEM Camp.
Club members designed It’s Not Your Fault – Sexual Assault is a Crime palm cards to relieve shame and guilt so often felt by sexual assault victims and to provide information regarding available help – this project received national recognition by Zonta International.
We also support Zonta International’s global initiatives to achieve equality and education for women and girls and to end child marriage and gender-based violence. For example, our club has assembled more than 2,000 “birthing kits” to support safe childbirth in developing countries.
If you want to learn more about Zonta,or to help with our efforts locally and throughout the world, visit us online at www.zontanfny.com.
Josetta Chatmon is a retired registered nurse and president of the Zonta Club of Niagara Falls.
