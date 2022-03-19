Editor's note: This guest view is in response to a column by Group Editor Joe Genco published on March 10.
My name is Kim Aliperti and I am the current owner of Billsboro Winery (since 2007) together with my husband Vinny who is also the winemaker. I am writing to express my disappointment in your decision to use our winery as an example of everything that is wrong with wine tasting in the Finger Lakes, or at least Seneca Lake.
To introduce our winery in your column by saying "the quaintness and charm were gone" seems to me not only subjective but also disingenuous. In fact, I would say that "charm" is one of the most common words used to describe our tasting room. Perhaps you were referring to the fact that we now have tables and chairs and offer seated tastings? Perhaps you are not aware of the mandate that came down from the state when COVID-19 hit, requiring all wineries to change their business on a dime, only allowing us to open for in person tastings with seated tastings and a food offering. It was an expensive proposition to purchase all those tables and chairs, but the alternative was to remain closed to visitors.
Perhaps you also found our timber framed covered patio detracted from our "quaintness." This outdoor seating area allowed us the ability to seat enough patrons to turn enough of a profit to stay open and to pay our employees. You may have missed the government mandate which required wineries not only to serve their guests, seated, but also at a 50% reduced capacity. Having invested in all this infrastructure, you can understand how, now that the mandates have been lifted, we chose to continue operating in this manner. It may surprise you to know that the vast majority of our customers have expressed how much they like this new format. Not all, of course, and for that reason, we brought back bar tastings, but perhaps you missed the fact that we still had a bar where guests can taste old style. I think if you had stayed and tasted you would have found our tasting room staff to be fun, relaxed, and informed, not pretentious. I am not sure of your last trip to California, but both the assumption that a $10 tasting fee can be found in California, or that we represent "California Wine Snob" is simply off base.
As for reservations, I count it as a sign of success for our region, that we have become popular enough since your last visit 20 years ago, to warrant making a reservation on a Saturday, the busiest day of the week. We are always willing to take walk-ins when space provides (which is often during the week and the off-season). It was unfortunate that you happened upon us when we didn't have a space available. Like you, I am not much for sitting outside during cold weather, but plenty of people don't mind, especially when they learn that we have space heaters and fleece blankets. So I can't fault our Tasting Room Manager Chris for offering.
Perhaps it was actually the $10 tasting fee that truly caused you grief. We offer 5 samples of our wines during a tasting, which is roughly the equivalent of a glass of wine, with a friendly and educated staff member to give you as much or as little information about each wine as you would like. To order a glass of premium wine anywhere for $10 certainly seems reasonable and in keeping with the average prices in this area. It also allows us to pay our staff a living wage of $15 an hour. When my husband and I first opened the winery in 2007, we worked out there most every day and employed only one or two additional staff. I count it as a measure of success that even during the off season we can keep two full time employees, as well as four or five part time employees on the payroll. I also count it as a measure of success that I am occasionally able to NOT have to be on the tasting room floor every single Saturday all year long. You might be surprised to learn that most Saturdays, you will find one or both of us in the tasting room, helping out and chatting with our guests. To assume that we are absentee owners, or not involved because we were not "toasted" behind the bar, is simply off base. Everyone takes a day off now and then.
Finally, and most disappointingly, you lament "Maybe their wines are better" as if this is beside the point. We are exceptionally proud of the wines we make. It is the reason we are in business. It is our passion. It is why the region has been able to grow not only with increasing numbers of tourists from both near and far, but also in reputation, achieving regular recognition for producing world class wines. Again, measures of success by most.
We have one area of agreement, and that is that there are some fine wines being produced in your backyard along the Niagara wine trail. We enjoy them so much, in fact, that throughout this summer we purchased wine from Arrowhead Springs, to sell in our tasting room, while we were sold out of our own reds.
Kim Aliperti is the owner of Billsboro Winery in Geneva.
