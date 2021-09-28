For the better part of the last two years I have been scratching my head trying to figure out why short-term rentals have become such an issue of concern for the mayor and this city council. Legal STRs represent less than 1% of housing and there is no evidence that they are a problem for the city at large. So why the persistence in trying to create a zone to the point that the city council is willing to circumvent proper procedures and continue to implement moratoria? The fog started to clear at Wednesday night’s Planning Board meeting.
There were two agenda items at that meeting to dispose of 15 city-owned properties to Niagara Hospitality. I have mixed feelings about this as I too want to see these derelict properties rehabilitated and put back on the city’s tax rolls. But, there is an undeniable stench to all of this. Many in the audience had not been aware that RFPs (Request for Proposals) had gone out including one councilman. One person had inquired numerous times at City Hall about purchasing some of these properties but was told they weren’t available. The lack of transparency in the city’s disposition of taxpayer assets is troubling. But the bigger picture was getting clearer.
For 21 months, I have been trying to understand what is the motivation behind the mayor’s persistent insistence that STRs be limited to a zone in downtown. A zone that is rife with crime and blight. A zone where many citizens of this city will not go. Who does this zone benefit? Not the tourists; not the citizens and small businesses in the city at large; not individuals throughout the city wanting to operate one or two STRs in their neighborhoods; not the city’s image or brand. So who?
The hotel industry is one. A zone limits competition and by restricting STRs to an area that is troubled, will steer more tourists back to hotels. Who else? Large developers like Niagara Hospitality’s owners that have already bought a large number of homes in the zone and are now poised to buy 15 more city own properties in the zone for next to nothing and turn them into STRs. So it begs the question, what is the relationship between the Restaino brothers and the hotel industry and Niagara Hospitality? I do not fault Niagara Hospitality, who wouldn’t want a monopoly? If the zone passes, Niagara Hospitality will own the majority of all STRs in the city. Niagara Hospitality’s representative was asked during the meeting how many STRs do they currently have in the city. He replied 18. Actually, there are 33 Niagara Hospitality properties currently listed on AirBnB. Perhaps only 18 are legal?
Meanwhile, the administration has done nothing about shutting down illegal STRs. Instead, it has cleared a path for large developers, like Niagara Hospitality, to gobble up city owned properties for cheap. The City Council has aided and abetted this by putting in place moratoria disallowing STRs for 13 of the last 21 months. The current moratorium does not further a legitimate government interest. Trying to ram through an ordinance that was already rejected by both County and City Planning Boards and failed to pass City Council last year is not a legitimate interest.
The moratorium prevents owners from complying with the current ordinance that the city enacted in 2018 in order for them to legally operate. It does not address the issue of illegal rentals rather it encourages people to operate illegally. The moratoria have also put into doubt when and if a small investor could or would be able to open an STR, thereby preventing them from buying property either from the city or privately. Only large developers can afford to sit on properties, especially when they are cheap, and wait for the moratorium to expire. It was recently extended to March 2022. Many individuals have lost tens of thousands of dollars as they were prevented from legally operating during the last two tourist seasons. The city administration and council have prevented the Average Joe from being able to invest in city-owned properties to use for the same purpose as Niagara Hospitality.
So why have some on the council gone along with this? What are the backroom deals that would entice them to forgo their responsibility to the citizen taxpayers and continue to deprive them of their rights? While some council members may take umbrage with my alluding to their duplicity, it is incumbent upon them to stop taking actions that circumvent proper procedure and laws in order to ram through a zone that reeks of cronyism if not outright corruption.
Carroll Schultz Reetz is a Niagara Falls resident.
