With spring upon us, it is officially the start of construction season throughout Western New York. As we get back to work building back our roads and bridges, our top priority at the New York State Department of Transportation is to keep both our workers and the traveling public safe.
Our highway workers and contractors are part of our DOT family and there is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our family members. They have some of the toughest jobs in New York State government – working next to high-speed traffic on highways and bridges every day.
To help keep them safe, we are implementing the Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring pilot program this year to bolster speed compliance in our work zones. This program, like our Operation Hard Hat initiative in which state troopers patrol active work zone, is intended to protect the lives of our workers.
But more needs to be done. We are asking for your help to promote safe driving habits in highway work zones and increasing awareness for work zone safety. National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is April 17 through April 21, and the theme is, “You can play a role in work zone safety. Work with us!”
Thank you for your consideration in helping us to promote this worthy safety initiative. At the end of the day, our goal is for everyone to arrive at their destination safely.
FRANK P. CIRILLO,
Regional director
State Department of Transportation
