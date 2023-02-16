Ask yourself a question: “Don’t most elected officials say ‘we are all in this together?’”
No.
For many, the answer revolves around “How can I get more power and jobs for my family money, better pension, health care and a car to drive with taxpayer-funded gas and insurance.”
That has not been the case with outgoing Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace.
Roger Spurback is a resident of the Town of Niagara.
Elected seven years ago, he has transformed our community into one ‘for and by the people.’
I met Lee shortly before his election and conversations with him always involved improving the community for growth into the future.
With his wisdom, creative and appropriate ideas, a perspective based on common sense and an excellent sense of direction, he has completed a multitude of projects, not just made wishful promises.
So, my friends, let’s take a tour of how one thinks outside the box to help the taxpayer, especially with our many senior residents. You’ll recognize Lee was elected with the ambition to serve residents, not the party or other politicians that can’t walk the walk. His motto remains progress through process leading to project to completion.
First and foremost, Wallace has been instrumental in expanding the town’s footprint through new business and expansion, leading to enhanced job growth, taxes and a positive outlook for future growth. As examples, witness the new storage facility at the former K-Mart site, two new car washes, Speedway Gas station and convenience store, Tim Horton’s at Saunders-Settlement Road, expanded gas pumps across the street, two additional haircut establishments, Longhorn Steakhouse, 716 David’s subs and tavern, taco stores, Nex-Amp solar farm, the landscaping business on Packard Road and a Tractor Supply store. In addition, the town will soon welcome a new Amazon facility employing 1,000 workers and another manufacturing prototype military aircraft adjacent to the airport.
While other elected officials ignore abandoned properties, Lee has directed inspections to force the owners to take action or sell. This has led to numerous properties being resold, redeveloped and new homeowners moving into our community removing numerous neighborhood eyesores. Supervisor Wallace addressed Military Road excessive odor problem, which is 98% contained.
Under Lee Wallace, the town has made continued progress in other ways, including renaming of the six town parks, updating parks with signage and playground equipment, the installation of a new electrical system for Veterans Park as well as new street lighting, baseball diamonds with covered dugouts and a solar scoreboard. Veterans Park now boasts a veterans memorial, youth splash park, 30-foot clock tower, fishing docks, walking paths, benches, recycling containers, a new concert stage with lighting and VIP tents and the addition of food trucks during special events to enhance community pride. Veterans Park also includes a 911 solar emergency communication station for the trails, a new professional bandstand and lighting for concerts, an 18-hole lighted putt-putt golf course, a new outdoor facility with additional bathrooms, a concession stand, outdoor fire pits and new lighted bocci ball courts. More than 700 trees have been planted throughout the town park as well.
Thanks to Wallace, the town purchased former Festival of Lights displays from Niagara Falls with ongoing rewiring and repair to LED enhancing our town festival with sound for years to come. Wallace revised the annual Christmas parade so it goes directly through the park.
Outside of the parks, the town under Wallace’s leadership put in place video speed signs to slow traffic in neighborhoods and oversaw the renovation of town court, repainting of the town water tower and community center and installation of a new kitchen at the community center.
Most recently, Wallace is addressing long standing flooding problems ignored by past administrations, once again thinking about the people.
Yes, a multitude of new equipment and tools, such as plows, trucks, police vehicles, mowers and ball diamond equipment, leads to better job performance, saving residents taxpayer dollars.
The glass is not half-full or empty, it is 90% full because everything is about the public’s safety, convenience, recognition and seniors.
Last, but not least, Mr. Wallace has been addressing the cemetery at Saunders-Settlement Road that has long been ignored by cutting trees, trimming overgrown brush, repairing tipped headstones, planting new flowers and installing new benches.
Thank you to Lee Wallace for working with the town board to get things done.
He is and has always been a People-tician.
In addition, the town’s parks and highway departments have received two new facilities for protective equipment storage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.