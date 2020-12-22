One of the most prestigious honors and recognitions a person can receive is to have his or her name immortalized on a school building. Recently, Men Standing Strong Together, an organization of positive, involved, and caring men, approached the Niagara Falls Board of Education with a proposal to rename five elementary schools in recognition of local and national leaders. Students seeking hope, direction, and guidance might be inspired by accomplishments of these icons.
The last time a school was renamed for an individual in Niagara Falls was in 1980, when 95th Street School was rededicated in honor of Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Geraldine Mann, five months after her passing. Mann worked on integration in the district and encouraged the Board of Education to reduce the student lunch period to just 30 minutes, meaning students could not go home for lunch due to time constraints. Therefore, all students stayed on campus and white and black students ate together.
In 2001, the Board of Education created and approved a specific naming policy. The policy calls for the formation of a committee of 10 people, including community members, teachers, staff, administrators, parents and students, to be led by a sitting board member. This policy requires a strong review of the attributes and contributions of a proposed individual.
The Board of Education is seeking volunteers to serve on the renaming committee. The recommendations of the committee will be voted on by the Board of Education. A formal public hearing may be held prior to such a vote. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee meetings and potential hearing will begin once public gatherings without restrictions are open to the general public.
The Niagara Falls City District’s Board of Education is pleased with the participation and interest around this topic. If you would like to be involved in this process, please contact District Clerk Judie Glaser, at JGlaser@nfschools.net or by writing to her at 630 66th St., Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304. We look forward to hearing from you.
Vincent Cancemi, president
Ron Barstys, vice president
Earl Bass
Robert Bilson
Clara Dunn
Paul Kudela
Anthony Paretto
Russell Petrozzi
Nicholas Vilardo
Mark Laurrie, superintendent of schools
