According to Empire State Development, Niagara Falls State Park receives 9.2 million visitors annually (Buffalo Niagara’s Strategic Plan For Prosperity, page 105). If these numbers are even close to being accurate, why don’t we see this type of traffic in the city of Niagara Falls, NY? Why don’t we have millions of visitors pouring money into our local economy every year? Why is the city facing a massive deficit if we benefit so much from the annual traffic that the state park enjoys?
The answer is simple: Visitors to Niagara Falls State Park rarely come into the city and spend money in our community. They typically see our living conditions and they either go to Buffalo or across to Canada. While our city has some great food, we don’t have any major attractions that will keep tourists here for more than a few hours. Now the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is claiming a new $46 million visitors center, located in the park, will be enough to boost our local economy. This is simply not true. A new visitor center won’t help bring traffic into our city anymore than the old visitor center has.
People visit Niagara Falls to see the natural wonder. Everything else is just extra. Tourists are not coming to the Falls to see a visitor center. Spending exorbitant amounts of money inside the state park has never improved the economic conditions of the Niagara Falls community and we all know it.
Of the $46 million, $8 million is being funded by the Ralph Wilson grant. Is the remaining $38 million coming from tax dollars? Why should we pay to pad the pockets of New York state and its partners Delaware North and Maid of the Mist? If they want to fund this endeavor, they should pay for it with the parking revenue from Goat Island, and ticket sales from Cave of the Winds and Maid of the Mist. Trust me, they can afford it.
Better yet, let’s move the new visitor center within city limits. Let’s put it where Smokin Joe’s Snow Park once stood, now that New York state owns this parcel. Let’s drive traffic into the city!
The Niagara Falls State Park is a modern bastardization of the Niagara Reservation, an Olmsted Park. New York state has disfigured the Niagara Reservation to the point where it is no longer recognizable. The reservation was created in 1883 with the passing of the Niagara Reservation Act (not in 1885 with the Niagara Appropriations Bill, as the state claims), and it was intended as a nature preserve. New York State Assemblyman Thomas V. Welch worked closely with famous naturalist architect Frederick Law Olmsted to design the Niagara Reservation. In Welch’s own words, "The word 'park' as used in connection with this project, is clearly a misnomer. Nothing like a park, in the ordinary acceptance of the word, is contemplated or desired at Niagara. Nature there presents a spectacle of more beauty and grandeur than all the artificial parks of the world combined, and any attempt to improve it by ornament should be regarded as a sacrilege.”
The visitor's center sits inside the boundaries of the Niagara Reservation which, according to the 1883 Niagara Reservation Act, is a "state reservation for the preservation of the falls of Niagara." Frederick Law Olmsted created clear guidelines that there should be no artificial structure within the limits of the reservation, with the exception of some benches, bridges and a shelter to get out of the rain.
In 1905, President Theodore Roosevelt spoke to Congress, saying “It is greatly to be wished that the State of NY should copy as regards to Niagara what the State of California has done in regards to Yosemite. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with the preservation of Niagara Falls in all their beauty and majesty. If the State cannot see this then it is earnestly to be wished that she should be willing to turn it over to the national government, which should in such case, assume the burden and responsibility of preserving unharmed Niagara Falls just as it should gladly assume a similar burden and responsibility for the Yosemite National Park.”
Yosemite is also an Olmsted Park, and I agree with Roosevelt’s sentiments that New York state should turn over stewardship of the Niagara Reservation to the national government. In 2017, Yosemite ejected Delaware North from their park, citing a parasitic relationship. The city of Niagara Falls also has a parasitic relationship with Delaware North who holds the concessions contract within the state park (another violation of Olmsted’s Act). It just so happens that Delaware North’s contract with the Niagara Falls State Park expires this year and they are currently lobbying to renew it. We should eject them from the park just like Yosemite did. As a community, we should stand united and let New York state know that their plans for a $46 million visitor center is not an attraction that will benefit our community. We should demand that our tax dollars be spent inside the city of Niagara Falls, and given back to the people who live and work here every single day.
Ken Cosentino is a Niagara Falls resident.
