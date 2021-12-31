Dennis Virtuoso is retiring from the Niagara County Legislature after 30 years of service to his district constituents, his party and, indeed, every county resident. For many years he held the position of Minority Leader, which is a crucial check in a democracy, albeit under an imbalance of legislative power.
Webster’s defines the phrase, “loyal opposition,” as a minority party in a legislative body whose opposition to the party in power is constructive, responsible, and bounded by loyalty to fundamental interests and principles. That sums up Dennis very well.
A law school professor wrote, “Loyal Opposition is one of democracy’s grandest terms.” And a book by the same name describes a 1940 presidential nominee who lost but went on to help unite the country before entering WWII noting he, “provided a model for the now nearly extinct concepts of bipartisanship and loyal opposition.”
All too often we’ve seen political caucuses in state or federal government just say no, only to deny progress to the other party, even at the expense of the public. That was never Dennis. Instead, he consistently provided bi-partisan support when a proposed policy benefitted the public.
Dennis also railed against cronyism and corruption where he saw it, often with fire and brimstone, and always in a professional manner befitting a great statesman. As a result, he often succeeded in holding the line on illicit activity in the County though probably frustrated he could not eliminate all of it. In other words, deliberate waste of taxpayer money would have been much worse without him. We can only hope that someday his seat will once again be filled by a diplomat with good judgment, dedicated to putting the public first.
The beloved Oklahoman and satirist cowboy Will Rogers once said, “I’m not a member of any organized party, I’m a Democrat.” Building consensus is difficult in any political party, but it was one of Dennis Virtuoso’s greatest leadership talents.
The media rarely has resources to cover behind-the-scenes trickery and antics in local politics. That’s why it’s so important we elect officials with both ethics and savvy. Residents in the 6th District of Niagara Falls chose wisely when Dennis Virtuoso ran for County Legislator, and the entire county benefitted as a result.
Amy Witryol is a resident of Lewiston.
