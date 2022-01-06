Dennis F. Virtuoso left his mark on Niagara County government, and on Niagara County, over a three-decade career. And for 10 years, I got to witness it first-hand as the county’s official spokesman.
I read with great interest Tom Lizardo’s New Year’s Day recap of Minority Leader Virtuoso’s 30 years of service — and learned a thing or two. Of greatest interest was the discovery that Dennis donated his salary to charity for the entirety of his term in office. In other words, he didn’t do the hard work of serving in government because he was being paid. He did it because he truly wanted to make a difference.
And he did do the hard work. As the spokesman for a government controlled by Republicans, and a registered Republican myself, I often found myself starting on the opposite side of issues from Dennis. It would be dishonest to say, though, that I never changed my own mind after Dennis argued persuasively — and often with the law itself as his sword and shield — against the Majority’s position. And I often drank an extra cup of coffee on the days when I knew I would have to defend a Majority Caucus action against Dennis’s questioning in the press, knowing it would be a long and painful day at the office.
Even though I didn’t always agree with Dennis, he earned first my grudging respect, and later my admiration. He never once argued against the best interests of county taxpayers, and while I didn’t always personally agree with him on policy, I admired the principles that guided his own policy prescriptions. Even more than that, though, I admired that he “did his homework” and knew the ins and outs of every single item he voted on — sadly a rarity in the Niagara County Legislature.
Now that he has retired, I urge my fellow Republicans to contemplate an appropriate memorialization of Dennis Virtuoso. It has been noted by several observers that while many kind words were said at Legislator Virtuoso’s last meeting, the County Legislature failed to pass a resolution honoring Dennis’s service, and that strikes me as rather infelicitous on the part of the Republican majority. Indeed, it was the founder of the Republican Party who once urged a nation to move forward “with malice toward none, with charity for all,” and it is in that spirit that I urge the following:
It is no secret that Niagara County government has named several facilities after former government leaders after their service was completed. One need look no further than the William L. Ross County Office Building, the Philo J. Brooks Building, or the Samuel M. Ferraro Center for Economic Development to see several buildings that remind the citizens of Niagara County of the calibre of individuals that we have been lucky enough to have serve us in government.
After three decades, Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso deserves no less — especially when we know he continued to aggressively do his job even as he battled illness in his final term.
Accordingly, I am urging the Niagara County Legislature to, at its next meeting, introduce a resolution renaming either the Human Resources Building or the Trott Access Center, in Dennis Virtuoso’s native Niagara Falls, or the Golden Triangle Building in Lockport, in honor of one of the longest-serving leaders the people of Niagara County were ever able to trust to go to work for them — and a man who never took a dime in pay from the taxpayers for the many thousands of hours he put in on their behalf.
Dennis F. Virtuoso is a model of dedicated government service. The next generation of young county residents should grow up understanding that people like Dennis helped shape Niagara County, and that they owe a debt to him for helping make it a great place to live.
Christian W. Peck is the former Niagara County public information officer and principal consultant of Excelsior Strategies, L.L.C.
