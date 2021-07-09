Western New York has seen some dire economic times during this pandemic. I, along with my coworkers, have been fortunate to work at Cascades Containerboard, which had a strong 2020 fiscal year with sales of more than $5.1 million.
We are proud to work at Cascades and play a huge role in making Cascades a profitable company. My coworkers and I make decent wages. But, there are certain things that money can’t buy, including respect and dignity. On the shop floor, the famous song by the Queen of Soul, R-E-S-P-E-C-T, rings throughout our minds.
In June 2019, we overwhelmingly voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). We chose to join a union so we could have dignity and a voice on the job. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has certified our election. It is now the summer of 2021, and we have yet to receive a first contract from Cascades.
Workers at Cascades Containerboard recently took to the streets of Niagara Falls to demand a contract after two years of the company’s stall tactics at the negotiating table.
The company immediately retaliated by permanently subcontracting work while laying off 20 workers, and in June of 2019, Cascades significantly reduced its earned profit-sharing checks. During this time, the Machinists Union filed numerous Unfair Labor Practices (ULP) on our behalf. The union prevailed in every charge, only to have the company appeal the decision, all of which were ruled in our favor again. Unfortunately, Cascades have promised to appeal yet again, further tying up the process, and without any actual enforcement, the NLRB is powerless to enforce violations absent any laws.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) recently wrote a letter on our behalf to the president of the company, urging him to “negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement expeditiously.” Higgins noted that Cascades employees continued working throughout the pandemic, producing packaging materials that many depended upon through quarantine, physical distancing, and other restrictions. Higgins rightly believes we are hardworking, dedicated and deserving of a fair contract.
The Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act), legislation that passed the House of Representatives and is currently stalled in the Senate, would immediately jumpstart negotiations such as ours by providing first contract arbitration. In an investigation by Bloomberg Law, reaching a first contract is a growing issue, and even by these standards, Cascades is the exception. The study found while manufacturing generally reaches the first agreement sooner, the health care industry takes the longest to negotiate.
Through all of this, we have remained strong in our resolve to see this through until the end, as well as our dedication to our company. We work day in and day out, assuring that the mill delivers quality products to our customers. The Machinists Union has delivered on every promise and has stood with us from day one to ensure we get what my coworkers and I at Cascades deserve — a contract with dignity. It’s time for Cascades management to start treating us like they treat their shareholders, with R-E-S-P-E-C-T.
Shawn Reed is a husband, father and grandfather. He has worked at Cascades Containerboard for more than 20 years and is the newly-elected Chief Steward. One of Reed’s three children also works at Cascades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.