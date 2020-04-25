GUEST VIEW: Trump is changing the terms of discussion

The recent guest editorial “Trump’s Claim of Supreme Power Doesn’t Hold Up” missed a major point. Consider that President Trump’s intent of claiming “supreme power” was to stir up controversy and get attention to a pressing issue: how to get our economy up and running again in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our President is a dealmaker and a negotiator. This comes from his business background. A tactic often employed is to take a controversial position, get attention and set, or reset, the terms of the discussion. This has been accomplished.
This approach has also been used by President Trump with the World Health Organization. Funding has been withheld to expose incompetence and political bias toward China in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clearly this radical move has received much attention.
All agree that the current situation of a shutdown economy cannot be sustained. Neither can limitless handouts by the federal government be sustained. Unfortunately, once handouts start they never seem to be enough. Further, people want to get back to work as evidenced by the numerous demonstrations going on in various parts of our country. This situation cannot be ignored.
Previously we were mired as a state and a nation in one daily crisis after another relating to COVID-19 with little talk of a plan for restarting the economy. This has now changed as the states have taken up the challenge to their constitutional authority and serious discussions relating to the startup of our economy are now taking place.
Fresh with their reaffirmed constitutional authority, however, states now want a federal handout to exercise this authority. Not so fast! There is scrutiny overdue involving state budgeting.
New York as an example had a $6 billion deficit prior to the breakout of COVID-19. This is due to the excessive across-the-board spending, catering to special interests and funding of Governor Cuomo’s pet projects such as the renewable energy goals. Budgetary house cleaning is in order at the state level before any federal funds are released.
Restarting the economy is not as simple a task as Governor Cuomo in his lectures suggests, using the analogy of turning a single valve. In reality it involves the turning of thousands of “valves” all over our country in a coordinated manner. The role of the federal government now is one of establishing the ground rules and monitoring and coordinating an orderly return to a fully functioning economy.
This effort has been cast by some as one of dollars versus lives. It is not! The return to a fully functioning economy will involve evaluating all pertinent facts, analysis of the risks, and taking necessary precautions to protect lives.
The referenced guest editorial was off the mark, unnecessarily derogatory of our President and politically shaded. The phenomenal economic success in the past three years under the leadership of President Trump cannot be denied and demonstrates he has the leadership skills necessary to bring our economy back to full force.
The terms of the COVID-19 discussion have changed for the better. Let’s move on!
James C. Hoffman resides in Barker.
