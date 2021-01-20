I would like to know why there has been nothing but bias and hatred toward President Trump and his supporters, the right, and conservative voices by the mainstream media and the Democratic party since day one. There are videos on Fox news and other sources showing many examples of top Democrats, such as Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, spewing much more hateful and ignorant rhetoric than President Trump's supposed incitement of the violence that took place at the Capitol last week.
Biden said he would like to punch President Trump in the face. Pelosi stated that there should be continuing rioting in the street, etc. None of them were removed from office or even criticized for their comments. The mainstream media has been extremely biased on reporting these incidents. The breaching of the Capitol and death and injury of those people was tragic, and in no way excusable. This did not represent Trump supporters. We support law, order, and the constitution. MOST of the people at the Capitol protest were peaceful. President Trump DID NOT incite the violence. This was caused by a relatively few disturbed individuals, whom many of us believe had pre-planned this event to create dissent and hatred toward the president and his supporters.
Many of us have been outraged by the riots that took place all summer long, yet none of this was condemned by and was often supported by the left. Our voices were silenced while many buildings were burned, statues toppled, and police officers injured, killed, and villainized. Many of us believe there was some type of fraud during this year’s election, not because President Trump said so, but because we have minds of our own and thought that this would happen long before the election with all the push for mail in ballots and the fact that from day one the Democratic party has been trying to get President Trump out of office. Talks of impeachment happened before he even took his oath of office! We also believe that the courts have not taken these claims seriously or thoroughly investigated the possibility of fraud. The elections committees and the Democrats claim that our elections were secure, however they cried fraud and collusion during the 2016 elections. Talk about hypocrites!
Almost half of this country, if not more, supports what President Trump has been trying to accomplish these last four years. I have talked to Trump supporters and have seen Trump signs posted all over this nation. The Democratic party and the liberal courts have not left him alone for a single minute, criticizing every word that comes out of his mouth, and every action that he has or has not taken.
He may be a crass man, but those who support him are refreshed at the idea that he is NOT a career politician and just says what is on his mind, unlike most of the politicians who lie through their fake smiles and soothing words. We who support President Trump believe that he is standing up for our constitutional freedoms, especially those of speech and religion, which have in recent times, and even days been under attack. The prior administration challenged many religious freedoms with the HHS mandate. Even now, free speech platforms, such as Parler, are being taken down to silence conservative voices, as well as the President and some of his followers being removed or censored from most social media platforms. We know which side “Big Tech” is on.
As for the media, well just look at the reporting. During all the violence of the protests last spring and summer, it was reported as just people expressing themselves and their frustrations. Damaged property and toppled statues were just the removal of things that were bothering others and probably should have been taken down in the first place. Most of these protests were called peaceful, even though they were violent riots. Police who tried to stop rioters were villainized for being too rough. Forward to last week’s Capitol “assault.” This was called a riot and an insurrection, incited by our President, and made to demoralize and demonize President Trump and his followers. Police were now praised for their bravery, which they should have been all along. No, this was not an insurrection. It was WE THE PEOPLE, the “silent majority” who have had enough of the double standards, hypocrisy, and attempt to move our nation away from the Constitution and our founding principles and toward a “progressive” and socialistic society.
We are not brainwashed followers of a “mad man”, we are people of all different backgrounds and beliefs, who all hold a common belief in the MAGA movement, to bring America back to the great country it once was and take it away from those who have destroyed it. We are PATRIOTS, who love our country, our flag, and our freedoms. We do not ever want to see these taken away. God bless America.
Amy Garrison is a Niagara Falls resident.
