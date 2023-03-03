Hello Niagara Falls residents and business owners: You are still getting to know me, how I think, how I operate. I hope this letter gives you more insight about me, directly. A big topic locally is the Event Center. Let me say this first, I am here to serve the community — Period. That requires listening to everyone and being willing to speak in the interest of the community. I am not about special interests crowding out our residents and local businesses. As a matter of good governance, when our local businesses do well, the city benefits. Those businesses must follow the rules and operate with integrity. We want to see prosperity and opportunity for all and that requires the government setting optimal conditions for growing markets.
The idea of an event center, extending tourism activity year-round is something that is needed. However, it is my firm belief, doing the right things for the right reasons in the wrong way is not a win, it’s counterproductive. I am deeply concerned that we are being put in that very position. I distill this project down to three steps: choosing the optimal location that achieves the objectives we have established, construction, and then efficient operation which includes management and programming of events.
Today, I’m going to focus on location because that is the step we are on. The questions we must ask are: Is it necessary to endure a long, expensive, taxpayer-funded fight to procure the land? Is it necessary to borrow taxpayer funds or sacrifice needed improvements and our critical CBDG funds? Is it necessary to plunge the city into more debt? There have been studies that outline several alternative locations to the proposed land.
One of the event center locations is already publicly owned and ready for development. It’s more likely to support existing local businesses and spur new business growth sooner and attract private investment in underused adjacent structures. It will not require exorbitant lawyer fees or lengthy court processes, no acquisition loans and no sacrificing of other public projects.
That same property is also downtown, in the heart of the Core City Entertainment district — right where our Comprehensive Plan always intended an event center to be. The pedestrian traffic before and after events would fuel our local businesses and hotels, with the casino still being a walkable option but not a huge net between an event center east of John B. Daly Boulevard and our vitally important businesses on the other side of the casino.
Lastly, bonus cost savings for us is that there is an existing underutilized parking garage adjacent to this optimal location, thus no need to build another. I hope this helps you understand my case.
If an event center is desired and makes sense for our community, then that’s what we should do. But let’s do it the right way; in the right location and for the right reasons — to benefit businesses and residents without burdening taxpayers and disrupting city services.
