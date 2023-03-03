Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy snow in the evening will mix with rain at times overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.