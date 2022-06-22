Over the past 27 years the Niagara Military Affairs Council has continually advocated for the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and its units. We are most known for our work on behalf of the base as it survived several negative actions including the Base Realignment and Closure process in 1995 and 2005. In addition to that the 107th Airlift Wing (at the time) survived a negative action when they were left out of the president’s fiscal year 2013 budget. In each of these occasions our organization and the community has come to the aid of our local military.
The Niagara Military Affairs Council has continued it’s advocacy on behalf of the largest federal facility in our region, one of Western New York’s largest employers and the largest employer in Niagara County. Our efforts have resulted in federal investment in our community in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The base employs approximately 3,000 people and has an annual economic impact totaling $300 million dollars. The base has two Air Force Wings including the 914th Air Refueling Wing (Air Force Reserve) performs the KC-135 Stratotanker mission and the 107th Attack Wing (Air National Guard) performs the MQ-9 Reaper mission. The base also houses the Buffalo Military Entrance Processing Site and four United States Army units.
In the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, President Trump and the United States Congress established our first new independent military branch since 1947. The United States Space Force was given the mission for managing the free operation in space for the United States. However, in the establishment of an active duty Space Force, a reserve component such as a Space National Guard was not included in that legislation.
We have continually monitored this situation over this past year and as the defense budget is being put together for this next fiscal year it is imperative that the establishment of a Space National Guard be included. There is legislation in the House of Representatives and Senate regarding the establishment of a Space National Guard. The establishment of a Space National Guard is critical to the future of 107th Attack Wing. We are proud that the 222nd Command and Control Squadron presently performs a space mission and is a part of the 107th Attack Wing.
As Congress and the Department of Defense consider new options, the National Guard must be included within the operational structure of the Space Force. Failure to do so could negatively affect our air base for many years to come. We encourage Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, Congressman Higgins and Congressman Jacobs to support the establishment of a Space National Guard.
John A. Cooper, Sr. is the chairman of the Niagara Military Affairs Council.
