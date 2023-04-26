You read the headline correctly, there is a revolution underway in Niagara Falls with the growth of the short-term rental market, and that is a good thing. While the revolution has picked up pace in the last 12 to 16 months, it may still be a while before the manifest benefits become more readily apparent. And, interestingly, those benefits are not confined merely to vacation rental hosts and their guests but are having a positive impact on the economy of the city and have helped create a far more robust market for single-family homes that has not been seen in our city in decades.
Let us explain.
The recent innovative zoning changes put forth by Mayor Robert Restaino and approved by the city council adopting a Short-Term Rental (STR) zone from the North End to Goat Island, and from the river to 18th Street, have laser-focused an ever-increasing number of local and other investors on acquiring properties within the established STR zone. This fundamental change can be seen and felt in the downtown area. Check for yourself and take a drive over the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of 4th through 9th streets, including the crossing streets of Portage, Ferry and Walnut and you will see an area alive with homes being gutted and rehabbed. To be sure, the area is still dotted with abandoned properties, adjoining lots that need clearing and many occupied houses in need of repair. But the transformation is happening and happening quickly.
We often hear people complaining about these areas and frequently posting photos of dilapidated homes on social media with commentary on the blight they see. They convey a sense that nothing can be done, a sentiment that up until recently we would agree with 100% — but the changes underway have convinced us otherwise. At the current pace the downtown area will be fundamentally different from today and in two years, we predict, it will likely be unrecognizable from its current condition. Need proof? Try to get a dumpster delivered to a house renovation job, it now takes weeks when it used to take hours. There are even new dumpster companies cropping up to fill the demand!
As referenced above, the transformation is also resulting in new housing stock for single family homes within the STR Zone – a key component where a mix of vacation rentals and occupied single-family homes improves a previously blighted area through increased property values and enhancement of the overall appearance of the neighborhood. Homeowners who occupy their homes are more likely to take care of their property and invest in improvements which reflect neighborhood pride and stabilize the tax base. Simultaneously, by limiting the area authorized for short term rental properties, the city has made homeownership more feasible for buyers seeking to live in the portion of the city outside of the STR Zone. While some argued against the geographic limitation on STRs on the ground that property owners have a right to do what they want with their property wherever it is situated, category zoning has long been a factor in New York State and is certainly proper as being applied here. How is buying outside the STR Zone more feasible? For one, the absence of STR properties reduces the possibility of disruptive activity from out of town visitors. Such behavior is not the norm, but it does happen and can do great harm to a neighborhood in a hurry.
Another upside to STR zoning is the resultant spurt in home sales outside of the authorized zone. By not having to compete with investors from Toronto or New York City who are buying houses, putting a few dollars into them and hiring a manager to rent it out short term, young families are able to buy homes and in the process are returning residential integrity to our neighborhoods. Some who opposed STR zoning called it racist, a facetious charge that is 180 degrees from the truth. The fact is that greater homeownership opportunities are being created for everybody. Less than adequate properties are disappearing daily through gut renovation or tear-down, with the concentration of such activity primarily within the STR Zone creating greater opportunities outside of the zone.
So, take a ride around and see the changes happening, talk to people working on these streets rehabbing and repairing homes, and talk with the owners who are investing hard earned money out of their pockets. By all means take pictures and post them on social media — but take them monthly and see the changes unfold. As we stated above, while the process is moving quickly but quietly, that pace is quickening and will become more evident as the months go by. Whole neighborhoods will be transformed, becoming safe, inviting and walkable. The city of Niagara Falls will be re-invigorated for tourists, for businesses and for all of its residents. Watch and see.
