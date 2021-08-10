GUEST VIEW: Thanks to all who made Bug Fest a fun afternoon!

Seneca (“Bug”) Park was buzzing with activity a few Saturdays ago, during the first “Bug Fest.” The weather was perfect, and more than 140 kids and adults enjoyed an afternoon of bug-themed activities, displays and demonstrations.
Sponsored by Lewiston Council on the Arts (LCA) and in partnership with the Lewiston Library, the afternoon began with a story read by children’s librarian Ann Seika followed by an awe-inspiring release of Painted Lady butterflies that had been incubating in the children’s room in the weeks before. Eran Colbus of Beegotten Farm brought a fascinating demo bee hive and Samantha Biniecki and Mary Kate Fonzi shared their extensive bug collections at both the library and the event. There was Bug Bingo, bug-themed music and lots of charming photo-ops with Lord and Lady Bugg (thanks to good sports, Tom and Anna Fontana).
A highlight of the afternoon featured Chainsaw Chix Sara Wojtowecz who worked on a butterfly carving and also put the finishing touches on a charming 2-seater bookworm bench that LCA donated to the children’s room of the library.
The finale featured the Daughters of Creative Sound who enthralled the audience with storytelling and drumming. All the children went home with a gift bag of ‘Bug Bite’ cookies, honey sticks to sample, butterfly masks, a butterfly or spider craft to make, a bug facts coloring book and milkweed seeds to plant for our monarch butterfly friends!
Thank you to each and every one who helped make it a fun afternoon for kids of all ages. Special thanks to Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm, Cataract Printing,our volunteers Gene Kulbago, Pat McDonald & David Seide and of course our sponsors at Arts Services Inc (ASI). Bug Fest was sponsored by New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York state Legislature with a Decentralization grant administered through ASI.
Irene Rykaszewski is the executive director of the Lewiston Council on the Arts.
