”Come on people now, Smile on your brother, Everybody get together,
Try and love one another right now”.
— The Youngbloods
The new Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell at Academy Park was the perfect location for thousands of concert goers to spread out and enjoy the Summer of ’69. We extend a heartfelt thank you to all the musicians, sponsors, media friends, photographers, volunteers and the bicentennial committee, who helped to make the weekend such a resounding success!
We thank Emery Simon for hosting the Summer of ’69 Pre-Party fundraiser at the Stone House and for inviting the Lew-Port Reunion Class of 1972. We’re grateful for each and every donation from audience members who came out to support LCA.
The crowds danced and the bands played! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to our fearless leaders, Tom Pieroni and Chuck Scrufari, for the time, energy, passion and diplomacy it takes to organize a huge event like this.
A heart load of gratitude to all the talented musicians, stage hands and crew who traveled from near and far to present this memorable event: Vanik Aloian, Ryan Ankenbauer, Gary Baker, Bill Bates, Gouv Caladwalder, Rick Catanese, Frank Fracassi, Frank Geracitano, Robert Johnson, John Lynch, Paul Mitro & Ryan, David Mokhiber, Ray O’Keefe, Pamela Johnson Perrin, Tom Pieroni, Jacob & Michael Plache, Patrick Sciarrino, Chuck Scrufari, Brandy Scrufari, Victoria Spanbauer, Jenna Stinnis, Kevin Toohey, Nik Walton, Tim Walton and Rip Westmoreland. Without YOU, there wouldn’t be a Summer of ’69!
The Summer of ‘69 would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors: Sevenson Environmental & Modern Disposal Services. We also applaud our elected officials at the Village and Town of Lewiston and Niagara County Legislature, who recognize the enormous impact of the arts in our community and support our efforts to make Lewiston the grooviest place on earth!
Peace, Love & Rock and Roll!
Lewiston Council on the Arts
