Perfect weather, record crowds, wonderful and varied artists, music and a relaxed and family-friendly ambience made for an exceptional festival experience in Lewiston last month.
The Lewiston Art Festival is supported by an amazing group of staff, board members, and volunteers …too numerous to acknowledge individually… but a special thank you goes to board members Gene Kulbago and Dale Williamson who organized the volunteers, set up the information booth and showed up at 6 a.m., and Liz Kovacs our board president, who planned, set up, staffed and ran our fundraising beer tent for two days.
Hennepin Park was transformed into an Iroquois market and performance space that featured the rich heritage of our Haudenosaunee friends. So many visitors commented that it was their favorite part of the festival and it continues to grow every year. Thank you to artisan and host Randy Greene, and AMD Environmental Consultants, our sponsor that made it possible.
Our partners in the arts provided lots of free opportunities to get creative at the festival. Artpark brought their Free Family Saturday program to the festival with free arts and crafts activities and a riveting parade of stilt walkers and musicians from the Farm Arts Collective. The Castellani Art Museum sponsored origami puppies and the Lewiston Public Library presented ‘sharktastic’ magnet making. Finally, at the Iroquois Market you could make a Native American jitterbug with Mary Annette Clause.
This year a Statewide Community Regrant award administered by Arts Services Inc (ASI), made possible a weekend residency for internationally recognized chalk painter Anthony Cappetto who created a 4D augmented reality mural. The Chalk Walk Invitational featured elite teams of students from Lewiston-Porter and Niagara Falls High School who created their murals alongside Anthony. Thank you to Cindy Sanchez (LPHS) and Rob Lynch and Annette Baumgarden (NFHS), the committed art teachers who selected and accompanied the student teams. KeyBank, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and the New York State Council on the Arts made the chalk art possible.
As a community-based art council, we rely on the Lewiston Police, Lewiston Fire Company #1 and Village Dept. of Public Works (DPW) to help us host the tens of thousands of visitors to the Festival. We are grateful to Mayor Welch and the Village Trustees, Village Clerk Shannon Fundis and Larry Wills and his DPW crew for their support in providing the infrastructure to support the Art Festival and literally, make it possible. An extra shout out to the police officers who patrolled the street, manned the watch tower, helped with medical emergencies, resolved disputes and generally made everyone feel a little safer.
Year round planning, fundraising, and marketing of all of our events is made possible by the financial support of the Town of Lewiston, Village of Lewiston, and many WNY corporations. Special thanks to Supervisor Broderick and the Town Board and Mayor Anne Welch and the Village trustees for the sustained support that has made our growth possible. In addition our corporate sponsors helped us to continue our post pandemic recovery; Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, Modern Corporation and Sevenson Environmental.
Finally our gratitude to our media friends who helped us get the word out, and the professional and student artists who exhibit at our festival. Without the artists there would be no Festival and it is because of these outstanding artists, that we maintain our reputation as a premier WNY event.
It was a great weekend in Lewiston!
Irene Rykaszewski is the executive director of the Lewiston Council on the Arts.
