The REACH (Restorative Environments Allowing Children Hope) Division of Community Missions provides a safe haven for neglected, abused, and troubled youth and young adults ages 7 to 24 in Niagara County and other neighboring counties.
This year marks the 32nd year that the Niagara County Community Libraries and other community supporters have graciously sponsored the “Tidings of Joy” Campaign benefiting youth in our programs. We are pleased to say the positive response to this project has always been overwhelming. It provides our youth with many necessities, such as clothing, hygiene items, leisure activities, toys, games, and much more, to help make the holiday spirit a little brighter.
We would appreciate your consideration of donating to the “Tidings of Joy” project. Our ornament trees with specific gift ideas or suggestions are displayed at libraries in Lockport, North Tonawanda, and Lewiston until Friday, December 16th. We hope you might help our youth who often cannot return home for the holidays. We also accept tax-deductible monetary donations, which can be mailed to CMI’s “Tidings of Joy” Project, 1570 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14303.
Thank you for your time and consideration. Any gift would be accepted, and know that no donation is ever too small. For further information, please get in touch with the REACH offices at 285-3403 x 2231. We look forward to hearing from you!
Best regards,
Marilee R. Clark is vice president of Youth Services of Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier.
