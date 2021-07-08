Swapping out a filthy coal plant site for solar arrays is a sweet deal for Somerset. We’ll host clean, renewable energy instead of polluting, land-poisoning, climate-killing coal. It’s a project we should rally around. There is already community support building, and there should be more. Somerset must do its part to vastly increase the amount of renewable energy generated if we’re going to reach New York’s goals of a 70% electric grid in just nine nears, and a carbon-free electric grid by 2040.
If anyone out there is still doubting that climate change is happening, look at the West’s megadrought, heat wave and terrifying water shortage. Farmers are triaging their crops. Wildfires have already begun long before their season. New York is not immune to climate change; as wildlife migrates north, species go extinct and growing seasons alter.
Somerset should see its solar arrays built promptly, thanks to the Office for Renewable Energy Siting, established under Governor Cuomo in 2019. Previously, renewable projects were mired in a cumbersome, bureaucratic process. Only eight of these beneficial new renewable energy plants had survived this process. ORES is designed to get shovels into the ground much faster, speeding our reaction to the profound climate change all around us, and meeting the goals of our state’s nation-leading climate policy.
The ORES process allows for plenty of community input, and even funds opposition to projects. But, Applied Energy Services is going a step further, holding more open houses for the community to ask questions, object and learn. People see that siting solar arrays on a brownfield is smart. No land is taken away from agriculture. However, it’s worth noting that elsewhere in upstate New York, lease payments to farmers for solar and wind projects have been eagerly welcomed.
Some feared that renewable companies “rich corporations” were out to exploit us. Fossil fuel companies are rich corporations entrenched in politics, funding candidates that kill clean energy policy. This past legislative session, the Clean Futures Act, which would have banned new gas plants in New York, was held up from reaching the floor where it surely would have passed, by a legislator in the pocket of dirty energy. It’s good news that clean energy is profitable now, and that fossil fuel companies are starting to sink under their sunk costs.
Governor Cuomo has been a strong leader on clean energy policy, but in the face of the failure of the Clean Futures Act to pass, he must pivot to banning gas plants individually, like the Danskammer plant in Newburgh, New York. Gas plants harm us all with their methane-heavy contribution to global warming. They are also literally toxic to the communities they occupy, contributing to respiratory, cardiac and neurological damage and low birth weight.
Here’s to a future of clean air, health, renewable energy and a chance to fight off climate change. From our own backyards to Governor Cuomo’s office, we’re all in this together.
Sandra Ebert is a Climate Reality Project member from Buffalo.
