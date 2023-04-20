In May of 2022, I was honored to be elected by the citizens of Niagara Falls to represent the Niagara Falls Board of Education for a one-year term. Over the past year, having the opportunity to work side-by-side with the administration and fellow board members, I have decided to run for a full term for school board member in May’s election. I am confident that my qualifications will suit me well to continue serving as a representative of the Board of Education.
In 1999, I graduated from Canisius College with a bachelor’s in Business Management. Since then, I have been the co-owner and operator of Michaels’s Restaurant on Pine Avenue, which my father founded in 1966. I am also an Investment Advisor Representative with Mcdermid Financial Group. I currently hold the series 7, 66, 9, 10 and 24 securities licenses. I am also a United States Coast Guard Master Captain.
Being a public servant is more than just qualifications. I am proud of my lifetime of public service in our city. I have served on the Board for the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, Niagara Catholic High School Board of Trustees, the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, the Niagara Falls Board of Education Foundation, and the Niagara Tourism and Convention Corporation.
As a businessman, financial advisor and volunteer in our city, I know that the education and growth of our youth is paramount to our community’s future.
Over the past year, I have made fiscal responsibility, mental health awareness and safety a priority.
I am happy to say that the current Board of Education and superintendent have secured a $3.5 million grant for mental health awareness as well as installed a state of the art metal detections system to provide optimal security to all in our district. Safety for our students, staff and administration is of upmost importance.
Lastly, with my background in finance, keeping the district on solid financial ground while making sure that all taxpayer dollars are spent wisely is a primary concern. I am proud to report that our district is on solid financial ground because of the wise decisions of the board and hard work of the administration.
Our school district has amazing students with unlimited potential. After taking the time to walk and visit some of the schools, I feel Niagara Falls doesn’t receive the credit it deserves. Our Superintendent has done an amazing job of putting a team of administrators, teachers and staff together that is second to none. They are extremely knowledgeable and hard working and have insured that schools are secure, clean and functioning in a manner that allows the students to succeed.
Complacency leads to failure. That is why, as your School Board member, I will work tirelessly to explore new ideas with my fellow board members to continue to push our schools to be better. In the end, every decision that I make will be to further the best interests of the students, school district and citizens of Niagara Falls.
I would be honored to have your vote on Tuesday, May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.