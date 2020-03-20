On Feb. 20, Governor Cuomo proposed substantial and dangerous changes to renewable energy project permitting/siting Public Service Law Article 10. The Governor has proposed the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act (i.e. Article 23), via a 2020 budget amendment, as a replacement of the State’s Article 10 process.
Article 10 requires electricity generation projects of 25 megawatts and larger to navigate a step-by-step, multi-year permitting process governed by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.
Governor Cuomo, developers and wind/solar lobbying groups (re: ACE-NY) have concluded Article 10 has failed in driving the state’s “70 by 30” renewable energy and climate targets set forth in the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. As a result, they would like to completely dismantle Article 10 in favor of a completely new Article 23 siting process.
In reality, the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act has much to do with accelerated renewable energy growth and nothing to do community benefit or home rule.
A few of the dangerous and frightening tenets of Article 23:
— Reduction of project sizes from 25 MW (Article 10) to 10 MW (Article 23). Smaller projects allow expansion of industrial wind and solar projects into suburban areas. As a result, every town in New York state, without exception, would be a possible target for projects.
— Article 23 ostensibly initiates a statewide, eminent domain process in order to develop “shovel ready” sites anywhere in the state. The amendment allows for forcible appropriation of private land for build-out of industrial sized wind and solar energy projects.
— Payments in Lieu of Taxes and Host Community agreements will no longer be negotiated between the local municipality and the developer. The state will excise the municipality and become the lead negotiator.
— Local municipalities and opposition groups are eliminated from presenting locally sourced data and questioning of state experts regarding specific siting issues. This effectively freezes both groups out of the new siting process.
— Article 23 mandates project approval within 12 months of application. If no decision is rendered by the state within 12 months, the project will be considered approved.
The most troubling issue with Article 23 is the continuing, unchecked over-reach into home rule by this Governor and both houses of the state legislative branch.
Article 23 has proven a bridge-too-far for the people of our once-great state. In response, towns across New York are now fighting the potential loss of home rule with passage of Article 23 Sanctuary Town resolutions.
No home rule … no peace.
John Riggi of Lyndonville, an elected Yates town council member, has been fighting the proposed Lighthouse Wind project since 2014.
