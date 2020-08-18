GUEST VIEW: Residents offer hope for Falls revival

Six weeks ago I arrived in Niagara Falls. I had been here once before but this time I was not here as a tourist. As a cadet in the Salvation Army on my summer assignment my goal was to make the most of every opportunity to serve this community and learn about how to serve effectively. From an outsider’s perspective, I thought this city would be well off and have a lot going for itself, because that is the typical image of Niagara Falls to those of us who are not from here. We have a different perspective. What we know is what we see on TV or the Internet. We envision a place that a plethora of people visit to see the majestic falls, where everything seems perfect, like a fairytale. I held onto this same expectation and was excited to see all the wonders that the city of Niagara Falls had to offer.
When I arrived, the Niagara Falls I discovered was a stark contrast from what they put on your postcards. It was the opposite of the image we outsiders see in the movies. Although the Falls are breathtakingly beautiful, I experienced six weeks in the heart of Niagara Falls. While helping to serve the community, I got to go in and out of streets, homes, and businesses and saw the city of Niagara Falls as a whole. The Falls are just one aspect of Niagara Falls, but if you delve deeper into the city, it is made up of small neighborhoods that are struggling. People who are living from paycheck to paycheck and trying to make ends meet. There are hundreds of abandoned houses, lots, businesses, and mills near the falls that diminish its beauty. Due to the stark contrast between the falls and the poor economic status of much of the community around it. What was once the honeymoon capital of the world has fallen into decline. This city is struggling. There is hope.
As I’ve served within this community, I discovered the passionate spirit of unity, solidarity, and sincerity of its people. This is what can revive this dying community. The partnerships among organizations, businesses, and the people working together to serve others without discrimination is our source of hope for revival. Yes, I said ‘our source of hope’. I have fallen in love with this place. In six weeks, it has left its mark on my soul. While I have served in other communities, it is different here. There is so much community engagement. It isn’t about publicity for a particular organization or for personal praise, but simply meeting the needs of the people in the community.
Many of those who were helping others were also struggling themselves, yet they still decided to volunteer and help in any way they could for their neighbors. They put others before themselves despite their own distress. Witnessing how the people came together as one to be a part of the solution to help their city and come to the aid of their neighbors, was a beautiful sight to see.
During his inaugural address John F. Kennedy famously said, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” His words inspired children and adults to see the importance of civic action and public service.
It may be time to ask yourself some hard questions. What are you doing for your community? Are you volunteering? Are you giving back? Are you helping others? Are you a positive influence and example to those around you? My time here is almost up. In a few days I will return to the Salvation Army’s College for Officer Training. In less than a year I will be appointed to my assignment and who knows, maybe one day I’ll be sent back here.
Whether I am sent back here or not, after six short weeks, Niagara Falls will always be a part of me. I’ll be back some day and can’t wait to see what it becomes. Until then I leave you with the question: “What can YOU do for Niagara Falls?
Cadet Dustin Norcross is in his second year at the Salvation Army College for Officer Training in Suffern. He is originally from Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.