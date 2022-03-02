I am a medically challenged and physically handicapped person (difficulties with walking, standing more than 5 minutes or bending. I need the assist of a walker, or I would fall) but I take great pride in what I am able to do on my own. I have my own home which I take great pride in and live alone without outside assistance and maintain despite my difficulties.
If something need be done which I cannot do myself, I contract out paying appropriate costs. I am a very proud and independent man nearing 80 and never ask for help or assistance of any person or agency unless it is something I cannot do myself. Several weeks ago, we had a terrible snowstorm which covered the entire area — I was concerned because I have one daily task I must perform and that is getting my mail from my mailbox which is located on the other side of my street.
I knew eventually the city crews would be by to clear the street but what happened surprised and also shattered me. The plows did come by in the middle of the night, but the snow was 3 feet out into the street away from the curb and was 4-plus feet high, blocking all access to my mailbox. While the postal service was able to deliver mail, I was physically unable to retrieve the mail, bills would be delivered but I had no way of getting them.
I made more than 35 phone calls to the streets department (three individual calls), city officials (mayor, city administrator, council chambers, city departments, county officials (sorry, we can't cross boundaries) and volunteer groups and reached out to many others leaving messages with each contact I made explaining my problem. I called the postal service got no answer (learning later they never answer their phone) but know there was nothing they could do. For the first time in my long life, I was asking for help but unfortunately no one was responding. I was terribly disappointed with my city and with those I left messages asking for help/guidance — I felt deserted in my hour of need.
Suddenly one day there was a knock on my door and there was a man unknown to me who had climbed that mini mountain of snow at his own risk with a pile of more than a week of my mail in his arms. Just as quickly as he had come, he was gone — I later learned he was my 3rd District Niagara County legislator Mark Grozio. A few days passed, still no plowing, I received a telephone call from a man who identified himself as John Spanbauer and he said he would drive by my house to get an understanding of my problem and he would return the next day hopefully with some kind of assistance.
That very same night, Spanbauer called me again informing me that he himself had cleared an area large enough and wide enough for myself and my walker to get my mail. I have now learned that John Spanbauer is Niagara Falls City Council chairman.
Niagara County 3rd District Legislator Mark Grozio heard my cry for help, and he acted. City Council Chairman John Spanbauer heard my cry for help and he responded — he cleared the snow away so I could physically with my walker get my mail. John and Mark care about the people they represent. They helped me in my days when I felt lost, alone and neglected.
The reason I am writing this letter is to let people in the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara County know that their representatives do help when asked, they do reach out, they do care about people, they are not persons who just occupy a chair periodically. To Mark Grozio and John Spanbauer, my deepest gratitude and my thanks for helping me in my time of need. In my eyes you both are not political you are human persons who care, and I thank you for being the persons you are. Many, many thanks to both of you — in my eyes you are my heroes.
Ron Harris is a Niagara Falls resident.
