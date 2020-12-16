Naming five Niagara Falls public schools in honor of Black leaders, both local and national, is a great idea – a much needed recognition of the ethnic diversity of the school population and an opportunity to instill pride and a sense of history in the students attending the renamed schools.
In 1981, the 95th Street School was renamed the Geraldine J. Mann School in honor of an educator who had overseen the response to the phenomenal growth of the school system in the years following World War II. Rather than leave the details of the proposed change to adult leadership alone, school principal Margaret Russo found ways to involve the children in planning an appropriate dedication ceremony. For weeks before the event, the students were encouraged to gather information about everyday life during Miss Mann’s childhood years, about the one-room school she attended, and about her first teaching experience – also in a one-room school.
Held in the school auditorium on May 29. 1981, the renaming/dedication ceremony included musical presentations by the school band; upbeat songs by the school chorus (“Tomorrow” was among the numbers”); a choral reading, the presentation of school scrapbooks prepared by the children; and – best of all – the unveiling of a portrait of Miss Mann. The school song’s lyrics were amended to include her name.
After the program, each of the children received a copy of an easy-to-read biography that included entertaining facts about their school’s new namesake, such as the origin of her family’s nickname for her – Start – and the fact that, in winter, she traveled to her first teaching assignment on skis rather than on a school bus. Information about her professional leadership was included as well, but it was intimate details like those mentioned that made her history come alive for the kids. I still have a copy of that program. Many of the participating students may do so as well.
The result of all the activity was that the students took great pride in their school’s new name. They felt that, in honoring Geraldine J. Mann, they themselves had shared in the honor. One of my second graders wondered aloud whether “Miss Mann was like a movie star or something.” Others made up cheers that featured the phrase, “Yeah, Mann.”
I hope the Niagara Falls Board of Education follows through on the idea of renaming five schools for Black leaders.
If and when this happens, the individual schools would do well to follow a plan similar to the Geraldine J. Mann model in providing opportunities for student involvement in ceremonies related to each renaming event. Such involvement is bound to provide an abundance of teachable moments.
Mary E. Furlong of Lewiston was a teacher in the Niagara Falls School System elementary schools for 35 years. Most of her teaching years were spent at the Beech Ave. School (now the Henry J. Kalfas School) and the 95th Street School (now the Geraldine J. Mann School).
