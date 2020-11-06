As a licensed funeral director and owner of a funeral home, it is not unusual for me to have to write an obituary. Actually, it is a daily part of what I do. However, writing one for a dog is quite uncommon.
Over the course of the past few years, my family and I have lost four beloved pets, and even then I didn’t feel compelled to write an obituary until the fourth one passed away. His name was Pugsley ‘Pugs’ Goodlander. I was driven to write about him because he was special. I know we all say that about our pets, but he truly was.
His obituary was published last month in this newspaper. I'd like to share more of his story here.
I became the owner and caregiver of Otto Redanz Funeral Home in Niagara Falls in 2005. Upon purchasing the business, my wife Laura and I had promised to be different in the way we serve the people entrusting their loved ones under our care and have fulfilled our promise. One of those ways was through my research and experience in the benefits of dogs and therapy in various areas, especially grief.
My dream was one day to have an actual therapy dog present at the funeral home during funeral arrangements and at wakes and funerals. The problem was my four dogs, Jake, Molly, Oreo and Pugsley, didn't seem to have the right nature for such important work. Singularly, they were too high-spirited and all together, even more so.
Even so, there were many days we brought them to our funeral home and people just loved them. I could see the comfort that each of them brought, but over a long period of time, in a workday, there was no way they could behave. Or so I thought. And I was wrong.
Sadly, three of our dogs passed away over a short period of time, leaving Pugs an only dog. We could not leave him home alone as he had never been an only dog and he would cry. Also, at this point, he was older and calmer. Laura and I discussed putting him to work and took the plunge. Pugsley became a therapy dog at Otto Redanz Funeral Home.
His first day, I had a family coming in to make funeral arrangements for their departed loved one. Pugsley met them at the door and interestingly, after greeting them, as they began following me to the arrangement office, he went behind the crowd of four or five people and began “herding" or “leading” them to where he knew they needed to go. Upon research, some say, it is a form of protection for others in the dog world as Pugs and their loving disposition live to please people, and that was ‘Pugs.’ After the two hours, the family was so taken by his concern for them that they asked ever so politely, “Can Pugsley come to the wake, funeral and cemetery?” I said, “of course.”
I bought Pugs a tuxedo on Amazon and he was prepared for his first official funeral. He walked around with a bone in his mouth showing everyone as they came in and again would “herd” them into the chapel. Everyone was very receptive to Pugs being there and I watched tears change to laughter and smiles.
I worried the service at the cemetery might be a problem. You know, male dogs and trees? Nope. There stood the pastor beside the casket, Pugs and then myself. He didn’t make a move until I made my announcement and cared for the family at the casket for their final farewell ... and there was Pugsley.
It was now definitely official. I have watched him over the years hear a crying child and quietly find her in a room of over 75 people. In fact, he wouldn’t give up until he did. I’ve witnessed him sitting on laps of the grieving, on the front couch for the family besides a crying widow as she was petting him and of course making his “rounds” quietly and gracefully.
If someone acknowledged him, he’d acknowledge them. If not, he just slowly wander through the visitors and family. He then would come in my office and lay on his bed, maybe after hitting up the “Serenity Room” where refreshments are served. At that point, unless someone would disturb him, he would rest. Like clockwork, every 15 to 20 minutes his routine would begin again. One occasion, I thought I lost him, but he was peacefully sleeping next to the casket beside the family. One family member we served said “he had a purpose on this earth and he filled it well.” Another said, “ ‘Pugs’ brought comfort to so many in their suffering by his ever-loving presence. Over the past few years we have had to avail ourselves the services of the Goodlanders at Otto Redanz Funeral Home, and there was Pugsley at his post ready to offer love and comfort. Pugsley will surely be missed!”
So, I leave you with this. I mourn the loss of Pugsley, but know he left an impact. I believe that sometimes angels come in the form of a dog. A dear friend and colleague wrote me and said, “dogs just may be God’s very manifestation of His love on this earth. Dog spelled backwards is God.”
Pugsley, before his passing, began teaching our beloved shitzu, Abby, the ropes. He has completed the race and passed the torch. May Pugsley’s memory live on.
Michael Goodlander is owner of Otto Redanz Funeral Home in Niagara Falls. His wife, Laura, is the Niagara County coroner. Michael can be reached at goodlandercares@gmail.com.
