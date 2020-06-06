“How much longer must I endure grief and sorrow by day and by night?”
— Psalm 12:2
In our community, COVID-19 has publicly brought to the forefront real disparities and inequities in health care.
Seen on the local, state, and national levels, those living with economic insecurity cannot access medical care, cannot meet basic needs, and certainly do not have the financial means to live a healthy lifestyle during a pandemic that has thrust 30 million people into unemployment.
People of color have disproportionately died from complications of COVID-19. Preliminary national data indicate that within majority-black counties, 52 percent of black residents contracted COVID-19 and of that number 58 percent died.
In New York state, disparities are just as prevalent. For example, outside of New York City, blacks comprise only nine percent of the population, but 18 percent of COVID-19 fatalities; and for the Latino community, the data also shows a disproportionate percentage of fatalities as well.
At this extraordinary time, lack of access to COVID-19 testing stands out.
For those with cars, testing was made easy at NCCC. For those with cars, testing was made possible at Rite Aid, even though it was not equivalent to private insurance testing. For those without cars, nothing was made easy. Barriers keep community members from easily accessing testing.
As a community, we must come together and make virus testing available for everyone. Those living in our community who are on the edge of homelessness, who are black and brown, who have inadequate food, in quality and volume, must have access to virus testing and antibody testing now.
When we do not take the steps to protect all community members, we negate the fact that our humanity is bound up in one another, for we can only be human together, as clearly articulated by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Our call to action is equality in testing. Our call to action is equity in testing. We demand equal treatment and testing for all. Everyone deserves to be tested, to be safe, and to be healthy.
We must stop the spread of this disease for all members of our community. May we embrace the words of the psalmist, and let all of us pray that we will no longer endure grief and sorrow by day and by night.
Sisters Beth Brosmer and Rolanda L. Ward are members of the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force.
