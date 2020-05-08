I am a resident of Lockport and I’m reaching out to see, not only during this COVID-19 crisis but also the unemployment crisis, if maybe our voices are heard we will get the help we need.
I was furloughed from work on March 14, even though I’m a healthcare worker, for the protection of my family, friends and most importantly my patients. This was a decision management made at our facility. When I was eligible to file my first claim through unemployment I did so. At the time I received a message via my online account indicating they needed no further information from me and they would contact me by mail; meanwhile I was advised to continue to claim weekly benefits.
About three weeks went by and, as I continued to claim my benefits, I received a letter in the mail that they needed additional paperwork and they needed it returned within 10 days. But, the letter took longer to get to me than the time frame that they gave me. So even though it was out of the time frame, I promptly responded. I also received a letter to claim benefits for my unpaid waiting week, which I couldn’t claim because, again, I received that letter outside the allotted time frame.
Another two weeks later, I still had yet to receive a call or any more letters — and still no payments. When I check the payment history, I have no payments sent.
I have sent numerous emails to try to get an answer, as others, I’m sure, have tried to call more times than I can count. I have never once been able to actually get placed on hold. The message on the other end of the line just says “sorry we’re experiencing high call volume please call back later” and then I’m hung up on.
How is it that in this time they haven’t found a solution to this problem? I know numerous people who applied after me and have received payments already. Yet I have now been called back to work and I am sitting here with six weeks of unpaid benefits. I had no choice but to go back to work because I work to make a living, as do many other people.
I found a resource for lawyers that would help with unemployment cases, but of course this is too good to be true. I make too much money for the assistance.
This is a matter that should have been handled from the beginning. We have no resources of help with these matters. We have nowhere to turn, no advice, no advocate.
I am a tax payer, and yet in this time of need I can’t rely on this system for help.
If New York was looking for their money from me, you best believe that they would not stop garnishing wages until they got it, but because the shoe is on the other foot and we don’t get our money, it’s ... don’t worry, you will get back pay.
Well, that’s all fine and great, but how long do I have to wait to get back on my feet while I watch others continue to receive benefits who have been off less time than me and I don’t have a way to speak to anyone about it?
This is not only an upsetting matter to me but, I’m sure, to many of us who are off or were off due to this crisis. The crisis at hand isn’t just controlling COVID-19, it’s assisting New Yorkers trying to receive their benefits to support their families.
Melanie Garlock resides in the Town of Lockport.
