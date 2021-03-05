GUEST VIEW: Problem solving helps courts stop revolving doors

Modern day issues have had a direct impact on Niagara Falls City Court and how it operates. Niagara Falls City Court, through Chief Judge Mark Violante, has been a leader in addressing the concept of problem-solving courts for two decades.
The need to address revolving door justice resulted in managing court cases through specialty courts. Judge Violante initially instituted a Drug Court to address those who committed their crimes as a result of drug addiction, the concept being to address the underlying cause of the crime. The initial positive impact rehabilitation had on the lives of individuals charged with crimes (as well as on their families), led to a realization that addressing the underlying causes for certain individuals can benefit the community as a whole.
This realization led to instituting additional problem-solving courts. Niagara Falls City Court now has many specialty court parts, each dealing with specific underlying personal issues. To assist in reducing recidivism, there are now the following problem-solving courts: Drug Court, Mental Health Court, Domestic Violence Court, Youth Court (as a result of Raise the Age Legislation) and Veterans Court.
The basic concept of all the specialty courts is a collaborative approach to reducing criminal activity in the lives of those afflicted with either addictions, learned behaviors or mental health disorders. The common goal of all these courts is to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life in our community. Expanding this concept can also be utilized in our approach to Housing Court and Code Enforcement.
A team concept (similar to the one utilized in the already established problem-solving courts) would add a new approach to Housing Court and Code Enforcement. A strong focus on this court would benefit the City as a whole. Niagara Falls City Court has been a leader in focusing on rehabilitating the individual. Let’s explore this concept to assist in rehabilitating the City.
The threatening impact of drugs, family violence, alcohol, mental health issues and poverty demands that our judges take a more active role in rehabilitation efforts which, when accomplished, benefit the entire community.
While each of the specialty courts work to improve the quality of life for all members of our community, ideally, problem solving courts seek to provide alternatives to incarceration with a view towards affording the defendants an opportunity to rehabilitate themselves. History proves that jail time is not always the most appropriate answer to abuses within our society.
Each of the established problem-solving courts utilizes a team approach focused on a specific underlying issue. Drug Court focuses on drug addiction. Over time it was realized that the most common denominator in non-violent crimes was drug addiction. Drug addiction is expensive, and addicts generally turn to crime in order to feed their drug habits. Most addicts are too addicted to hold a job and turn to theft in order to survive.
The drug court model consists of extensive drug testing, drug treatment, judicial supervision and graduated sanctions. Drug courts consist of a team of experts from various fields that work collaboratively to treat a defendant’s addiction with the goal of turning that person into a law-abiding citizen. These people are drug counselors, social workers, defense lawyers, prosecutors and of course the judge.
Mental Health Court treats defendants who get into trouble because they have neglected (or cannot afford) to address their mental health needs. Many people suffering from mental health issues either refuse treatment or self-medicate with illegal drugs. This leads to legal problems for those individuals.
Domestic Violence Court addresses “learned behavior” of the abuser directed at a victim. This negative behavior can be manifested in different ways. Violence is what comes to mind most, but it can take other forms. The main underlying principal abusers have in common is the need for power and control over the victim.
Veterans Court addresses PTSD issues that manifest themselves in the commission of crimes.
Youth Court oversees young defendants who are deemed not yet adults, but not considered juveniles.
Making full use of alternatives to incarceration allows the City Court to evolve from merely a referee into an active participant in the settling of issues and the rehabilitation of individuals who appear before our courts.
Specialty courts are an important component to restorative justice, however, we cannot lose sight of the fact that traditional incarceration approaches must also be considered in matters that are not resolvable in our problem solving courts.
I have extensive experience in all these courts and would be honored to join the team of judges overseeing treatment courts as your next city court judge.
Dominic Saraceno is a candidate for Niagara Falls City Court Judge.
