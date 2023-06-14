June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, a time when communities in Niagara County, the U.S., and around the world will come together to highlight solutions to this systemic social challenge. A coalition of local partners in Niagara County (including Native American Community Services of Niagara and Erie County, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, Center for Elder Law &Justice, and Catholic Health), is leading the local awareness campaign.
We want family members, neighbors, and others to act without hesitation to report what they believe is elder abuse. If you suspect someone is in imminent danger, immediately call 9-1-1. For all other situations, call, or email NY Connects Niagara County at 716-438-3030 or nyconnects@niagaracounty.com to report concerns to the Niagara County Office for the Aging or be connected with necessary support services.
These are the signs of abuse to watch for among the elderly: depression, confusion, or withdrawal, being isolated from family or friends, unexplained burns, bruises, or scars, recent changes in banking or spending patterns, they appears dirty, underfed, dehydrated, and under or over-medicated.
As Americans, we believe in justice for all. Yet we fail to live up to this promise when we allow older members of our society to be abused or neglected. Older people are vital, contributing members of American society and their maltreatment diminishes all of us.
Our policies and practices make it hard for older people to stay involved with and connected to our communities as they age. As a result, older people are more likely to experience social isolation, which increases the likelihood of abuse and neglect. We can design stronger societal supports to keep our older people connected and protect them from abuse, whether financial, emotional, physical, or sexual.
When we address a root cause, like social isolation, we also make it less likely that people will become neglected. Older adults who are socially connected and protected from harm are less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to go into nursing homes and less likely to die.
We can and must create healthier and safer living environments for older adults, including their homes, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. Let’s create opportunities for people of all ages to build connections, stay engaged, and prevent elder mistreatment.
