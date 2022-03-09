Dear Council Members:
When regular meetings of the Niagara Falls City Council occur a time for the public to speak is listed on every meeting agenda.
Under the City Charter Mayor Restaino has the power to call special meetings where he sets the meeting agenda. In the past few months, the mayor has called for several special meetings of the City Council. When the Mayor sets the meeting agenda, an opportunity for the public to comment has not been part of the agenda.
Our organization believes that an important part of City Council meetings is the public having the ability to speak and be heard. The opportunity for the public to speak should happen at special council meetings just as it occurs at regular council meetings.
As the City Council meets every other week at a set time, special meetings should be a rare occurrence meant to address emergency items. It appears that the Mayor is abusing the purpose of special meetings by calling for them frequently for non-emergency items.
On January 6, we sent a letter to Mayor Restaino requesting that he call fewer special meetings and that future special meetings have time allotted on the agenda to hear from the public.
The Mayor did not give our organization the courtesy of a response and has ignored our request by continuing to call special meetings without providing an opportunity for the public to speak.
The City Council should not allow the Mayor to continue calling special meetings where the public is not allowed to speak. While the City Charter provides the Mayor the power to call a special meeting and to limit the business items on the agenda, the Council also has powers that it can utilize to address this situation.
The Council could:
1) Call for public comment before agenda items are addressed and let the Mayor or city attorney object. While the Council does not have the authority to change the business items the Mayor puts on the agenda, the Council can provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the items the Mayor has placed on the agenda.
2) Adopt Council rules that require public comments at all meetings whether regular or special before voting on any items occurs.
3) Pass a local law that requires public comment at all Council meetings before voting on any item occurs.
4) Amend the City Charter to require public comment at all Council meetings before voting on any items occurs.
5) Amend the City Charter to require that special meetings called by the Mayor can occur only when there is an emergency and that the emergency reason has to be stated in the meeting notice and that the meeting agenda must provide an opportunity for the public to be heard before any votes occur.
Paul W. Wolf, Esq., is the president of the New York Coalition For Open Government.
