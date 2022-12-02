I wish everyone could have known my friend Kevin Hays.
He was devoted family man and a charming and funny guy, despite having a life threatening disease.
Kevin was in his mid-20s when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and despite the dire health challenges he faced, he had a “cheeky” sense of humor. He was the founder of the Buffalo Colon Corps and would often make silly jokes about the disease that would later take his life.
However, his attempts to change the costs of colorectal cancer screening for New York citizens were no joke.
Within the throes of the battle for his life, his thoughts were not just on his own survival, but instead concerned for so many others who could be spared the life threat he faced.
His impact on lowering costs and financial barriers to colon cancer screen can be seen in a bill that is today on the desk of New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Here’s some background on this potentially life-saving bill:
Every year, thousands of New Yorkers choose to undergo a routine, non-invasive colon cancer screening and unfortunately some receive a positive result, after which a follow-up colonoscopy is required.
For many in our state, health plans apply cost sharing (or co-pays) for recommended services, such as a follow-up screening or biopsy, presenting a financial barrier that more often than not stops folks from completing the screening process. This ultimately contributes to the alarming rate of colorectal cancer diagnoses.
The Colorectal Cancer Screening Cost Sharing Removal Act would require insurers to cover all colorectal cancer screening starting at age 45 and eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for follow-up colonoscopies if one is needed. This bill recently received bipartisan support and passed in the New York State Legislature but has languished since May 2022 as Governor Kathy Hooch has yet to sign this bill. Governor Hochul needs to act now and turn this lifesaving legislation into law.
In May, State Senator Tim Kennedy honored Kevin, who championed the fight for early screening and treatment but tragically passed from colorectal cancer. Senator Kennedy pushed for this bill to move forward and secured the needed votes by fellow state senators to pass the bill in Kevin’s honor. Far too many New Yorkers, like Kevin, receive colorectal cancer diagnoses too late when their cancer could have been prevented.
New York has the opportunity to address this issue and eliminate out-of-pocket costs for all colorectal screening—if Governor Hochul takes immediate action. Waiting to act on the Colorectal Cancer Screening Cost Sharing Removal Act will result in delayed diagnoses and lives lost.
My friend Kevin gave up many hours of the last months of his life attempting to help others who might someday face the same challenges. I write these words in his honor, so help insure his efforts were not wasted.
Katie Martin is a Buffalo attorney and a lead volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, working to pass the Colorectal Cancer Screening Cost Sharing Removal Act in New York State. Citizens who wish to contact New York Governor Kathy Hochul and request the governor sign the bill can call 518-474-8390 or email her at this web address: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form
